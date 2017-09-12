|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in file
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in file
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-bb4c07b01a
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Di, 12. September 2017, 06:48
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000249
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-bb4c07b01a
2017-09-11 22:35:36.133134
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : file
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 5.30
Release : 11.fc26
URL : http://www.darwinsys.com/file/
Summary : A utility for determining file types
Description :
The file command is used to identify a particular file according to the
type of data contained by the file. File can identify many different
file types, including ELF binaries, system libraries, RPM packages, and
different graphics formats.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
- fix a possible stack based buffer overflow (CVE-2017-1000249)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1488575 - CVE-2017-1000249 file: Stack-based buffer overflow in
do_bid_note() [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488575
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade file' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|