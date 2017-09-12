Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in file

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-bb4c07b01a

2017-09-11 22:35:36.133134

Name : file

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 5.30

Release : 11.fc26

URL : http://www.darwinsys.com/file/

Summary : A utility for determining file types

Description :

The file command is used to identify a particular file according to the

type of data contained by the file. File can identify many different

file types, including ELF binaries, system libraries, RPM packages, and

different graphics formats.



Update Information:



- fix a possible stack based buffer overflow (CVE-2017-1000249)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1488575 - CVE-2017-1000249 file: Stack-based buffer overflow in

do_bid_note() [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488575

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade file' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

