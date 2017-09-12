Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in file
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in file
ID: FEDORA-2017-bb4c07b01a
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Di, 12. September 2017, 06:48
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000249

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-bb4c07b01a

2017-09-11 22:35:36.133134

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : file

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 5.30

Release     : 11.fc26

URL         : http://www.darwinsys.com/file/

Summary     : A utility for determining file types

Description :

The file command is used to identify a particular file according to the

type of data contained by the file.  File can identify many different

file types, including ELF binaries, system libraries, RPM packages, and

different graphics formats.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



- fix a possible stack based buffer overflow (CVE-2017-1000249)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1488575 - CVE-2017-1000249 file: Stack-based buffer overflow in
 do_bid_note() [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488575

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade file' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Frei­es Pro­jekt CHAOSS ge­star­te­t: Die Ge­mein­schaft misst sich selbst

4
Linux Note­book »S­ta­ti­on X Spit­fi­re Man­ja­ro Spe­cial Edi­ti­on« vor­ge­stellt

1
De­bi­an: APT-In­dex soll klei­ner wer­den

0
Of­fe­ne Ver­si­on von »Cy­berArk Con­jur« vor­ge­stellt

0
Tiny Core 8.1 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Ti­cket­sys­tem Zam­mad in Ver­si­on 2.0 er­schie­nen

3
EU-Co­py­righ­t-Re­form droht dem In­ter­net und Open-Sour­ce zu scha­den

10
Web­sei­te »De­bi­an Ad­mi­nis­tra­ti­on« schließt die Pfor­ten

0
Suse Linux En­ter­pri­se 12 SP3 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Lin-HaBu 17.2 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung