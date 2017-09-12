Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in kernel

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-6764d16965
2017-09-11 22:35:36.133182
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : kernel
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 4.12.11
Release : 300.fc26
URL : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
The 4.12.11 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the
tree.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1485349 - CVE-2017-13695 kernel: ACPI operand cache leak in nseval.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1485349
[ 2 ] Bug #1485348 - CVE-2017-13694 kernel: ACPI node and node_ext cache leak
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1485348
[ 3 ] Bug #1485346 - CVE-2017-13693 kernel: ACPI operand cache leak in dsutils.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1485346
[ 4 ] Bug #1487126 - CVE-2017-14051 kernel: Integer overflow in the qla2x00_sysfs_write_optrom_ctl function
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487126
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
