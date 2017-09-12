Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: rh-postgresql95-postgresql security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2677-01

Product: Red Hat Software Collections

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2677

Issue date: 2017-09-12

CVE Names: CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547 CVE-2017-7548

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for rh-postgresql95-postgresql is now available for Red Hat

Software Collections.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -

x86_64



3. Description:



PostgreSQL is an advanced object-relational database management system

(DBMS).



The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql (9.5.9). (BZ#1484637, BZ#1484642, BZ#1484648)



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that authenticating to a PostgreSQL database account with an

empty password was possible despite libpq's refusal to send an empty

password. A remote attacker could potentially use this flaw to gain access

to database accounts with empty passwords. (CVE-2017-7546)



* An authorization flaw was found in the way PostgreSQL handled access to

the pg_user_mappings view on foreign servers. A remote, authenticated

attacker could potentially use this flaw to retrieve passwords from the

user mappings defined by the foreign server owners without actually having

the privileges to do so. (CVE-2017-7547)



* An authorization flaw was found in the way PostgreSQL handled large

objects. A remote, authenticated attacker with no privileges on a large

object could potentially use this flaw to overwrite the entire content of

the object, thus resulting in denial of service. (CVE-2017-7548)



Red Hat would like to thank the PostgreSQL project for reporting these

issues. Upstream acknowledges Ben de Graaff, Jelte Fennema, and Jeroen van

der Ham as the original reporters of CVE-2017-7546; Jeff Janes as the

original reporter of CVE-2017-7547; and Chapman Flack as the original

reporter of CVE-2017-7548.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



If the postgresql service is running, it will be automatically restarted

after installing this update.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1477184 - CVE-2017-7546 postgresql: Empty password accepted in some

authentication methods

1477185 - CVE-2017-7547 postgresql: pg_user_mappings view discloses passwords

to users lacking server privileges

1477187 - CVE-2017-7548 postgresql: lo_put() function ignores ACLs



6. Package List:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7546

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7547

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7548

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/1772/

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/static/release-9-5-8.html

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/static/release-9-5-9.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZt5RlXlSAg2UNWIIRAl/NAJ9Q64k6INEspmu7OPe3zxmNt0/VPQCfQTvI

YGXVXpuJZFd3gE1Z0Zlfwuo=

=vA/e

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce

