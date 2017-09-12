|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2677-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Software Collections
|Datum:
|Di, 12. September 2017, 10:37
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: rh-postgresql95-postgresql security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2677-01
Product: Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2677
Issue date: 2017-09-12
CVE Names: CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547 CVE-2017-7548
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for rh-postgresql95-postgresql is now available for Red Hat
Software Collections.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -
x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -
x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -
x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -
x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -
x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -
x86_64
3. Description:
PostgreSQL is an advanced object-relational database management system
(DBMS).
The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:
rh-postgresql95-postgresql (9.5.9). (BZ#1484637, BZ#1484642, BZ#1484648)
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that authenticating to a PostgreSQL database account with an
empty password was possible despite libpq's refusal to send an empty
password. A remote attacker could potentially use this flaw to gain access
to database accounts with empty passwords. (CVE-2017-7546)
* An authorization flaw was found in the way PostgreSQL handled access to
the pg_user_mappings view on foreign servers. A remote, authenticated
attacker could potentially use this flaw to retrieve passwords from the
user mappings defined by the foreign server owners without actually having
the privileges to do so. (CVE-2017-7547)
* An authorization flaw was found in the way PostgreSQL handled large
objects. A remote, authenticated attacker with no privileges on a large
object could potentially use this flaw to overwrite the entire content of
the object, thus resulting in denial of service. (CVE-2017-7548)
Red Hat would like to thank the PostgreSQL project for reporting these
issues. Upstream acknowledges Ben de Graaff, Jelte Fennema, and Jeroen van
der Ham as the original reporters of CVE-2017-7546; Jeff Janes as the
original reporter of CVE-2017-7547; and Chapman Flack as the original
reporter of CVE-2017-7548.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
If the postgresql service is running, it will be automatically restarted
after installing this update.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1477184 - CVE-2017-7546 postgresql: Empty password accepted in some
authentication methods
1477185 - CVE-2017-7547 postgresql: pg_user_mappings view discloses passwords
to users lacking server privileges
1477187 - CVE-2017-7548 postgresql: lo_put() function ignores ACLs
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7546
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7547
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7548
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/1772/
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/static/release-9-5-8.html
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/static/release-9-5-9.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|