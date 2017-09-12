|
Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in instack-undercloud
|Name:
|Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in instack-undercloud
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2693-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Di, 12. September 2017, 23:28
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7549
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: instack-undercloud security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2693-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2693
Issue date: 2017-09-12
CVE Names: CVE-2017-7549
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for instack-undercloud is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux OpenStack Platform director 7.0 for RHEL 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
OpenStack 7.0 Director for RHEL 7 - noarch
3. Description:
instack-undercloud provides a collection of scripts and elements that can
be used to install an OpenStack undercloud (using python-instack).
Security Fix(es):
* A flaw was found in instack-undercloud where pre-install and security
policy scripts used insecure temporary files. A local user could exploit
this flaw to conduct a symbolic-link attack, allowing them to overwrite the
contents of arbitrary files. (CVE-2017-7549)
This issue was discovered by Matthew Booth (Red Hat).
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1477403 - CVE-2017-7549 instack-undercloud: uses hardcoded /tmp paths
6. Package List:
OpenStack 7.0 Director for RHEL 7:
Source:
instack-undercloud-2.1.2-41.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
instack-undercloud-2.1.2-41.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7549
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|