Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in instack-undercloud

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: instack-undercloud security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2687-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2687

Issue date: 2017-09-12

CVE Names: CVE-2017-7549

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for instack-undercloud is now available for Red Hat OpenStack

Platform 8.0 (Liberty) director.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



OpenStack 8.0 Director for RHEL 7 - noarch



3. Description:



instack-undercloud provides a collection of scripts and elements that can

be used to install an OpenStack undercloud (using python-instack).



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in instack-undercloud where pre-install and security

policy scripts used insecure temporary files. A local user could exploit

this flaw to conduct a symbolic-link attack, allowing them to overwrite the

contents of arbitrary files. (CVE-2017-7549)



This issue was discovered by Matthew Booth (Red Hat).



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1324894 - Tuskar is not deprecated post upgrade [osp-8]

1477403 - CVE-2017-7549 instack-undercloud: uses hardcoded /tmp paths



6. Package List:



OpenStack 8.0 Director for RHEL 7:



Source:

instack-undercloud-2.2.7-10.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

instack-undercloud-2.2.7-10.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7549

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZuBWKXlSAg2UNWIIRAuk6AJ4iRJg+0fzpB07ynI5zxpgozGCkjQCdEIGt

EWJrWdLgjTla7YslYyH7KQs=

=WmmO

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



