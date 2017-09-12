Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2420-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
Datum: Di, 12. September 2017, 23:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14318
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14316
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14319
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14317

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2420-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1027519 #1055695 #1056278 #1056280 #1056281 
                    #1056282 #1057358 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317 CVE-2017-14318
                    CVE-2017-14319
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has three
   fixes is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-14316: Missing bound check in function `alloc_heap_pages` for
     an internal array allowed attackers using crafted hypercalls to execute
     arbitrary code within Xen (XSA-231, bsc#1056278)
   - CVE-2017-14318: The function __gnttab_cache_flush missed a check for
     grant tables, allowing a malicious guest to crash the host or for x86 PV
     guests to potentially escalate privileges (XSA-232, bsc#1056280)
   - CVE-2017-14317: A race in cxenstored may have cause a double-free
     allowind for DoS of the xenstored daemon (XSA-233, bsc#1056281).
   - CVE-2017-14319: An error while handling grant mappings allowed malicious
     or buggy x86 PV guest to escalate its privileges or crash the hypervisor
     (XSA-234, bsc#1056282).

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1057358: Fixed boot into SUSE Linux Enterprise 12.3 with secure boot
   - bsc#1055695: Fixed restoring updates for HVM guests for ballooned domUs


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1500=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1500=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1500=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-devel-4.9.0_12-3.15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (x86_64):

      xen-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-debugsource-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-doc-html-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-libs-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-tools-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.9.0_12-3.15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):

      xen-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-debugsource-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-libs-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.9.0_12-3.15.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.9.0_12-3.15.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14316.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14317.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14318.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14319.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027519
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055695
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056278
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056280
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056281
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056282
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1057358

