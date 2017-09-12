|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
|ID:
|USN-3413-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Di, 12. September 2017, 23:52
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000250
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3413-1
September 12, 2017
bluez vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
BlueZ could be made to expose sensitive information over bluetooth.
Software Description:
- bluez: Bluetooth tools and daemons
Details:
It was discovered that an information disclosure vulnerability existed
in the Service Discovery Protocol (SDP) implementation in BlueZ. A
physically proximate unauthenticated attacker could use this to
disclose sensitive information. (CVE-2017-1000250)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
bluez 5.43-0ubuntu1.1
libbluetooth3 5.43-0ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
bluez 5.37-0ubuntu5.1
libbluetooth3 5.37-0ubuntu5.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
bluez 4.101-0ubuntu13.3
libbluetooth3 4.101-0ubuntu13.3
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3413-1
CVE-2017-1000250
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bluez/5.43-0ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bluez/5.37-0ubuntu5.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bluez/4.101-0ubuntu13.3
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|