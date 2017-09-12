Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
ID: USN-3413-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Di, 12. September 2017, 23:52
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000250

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3413-1
September 12, 2017

bluez vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

BlueZ could be made to expose sensitive information over bluetooth.

Software Description:
- bluez: Bluetooth tools and daemons

Details:

It was discovered that an information disclosure vulnerability existed
in the Service Discovery Protocol (SDP) implementation in BlueZ. A
physically proximate unauthenticated attacker could use this to
disclose sensitive information. (CVE-2017-1000250)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  bluez                           5.43-0ubuntu1.1
  libbluetooth3                   5.43-0ubuntu1.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  bluez                           5.37-0ubuntu5.1
  libbluetooth3                   5.37-0ubuntu5.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  bluez                           4.101-0ubuntu13.3
  libbluetooth3                   4.101-0ubuntu13.3

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3413-1
  CVE-2017-1000250

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bluez/5.43-0ubuntu1.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bluez/5.37-0ubuntu5.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bluez/4.101-0ubuntu13.3


