Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3970-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

September 12, 2017

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : emacs24

CVE ID : not yet available



Charles A. Roelli discovered that Emacs is vulnerable to arbitrary code

execution when rendering text/enriched MIME data (e.g. when using

Emacs-based mail clients).



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 24.4+1-5+deb8u1.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 24.5+1-11+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your emacs24 packages.



