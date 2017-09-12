Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
ID: DSA-3970-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Di, 12. September 2017, 23:59
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : emacs24
CVE ID         : not yet available

Charles A. Roelli discovered that Emacs is vulnerable to arbitrary code
execution when rendering text/enriched MIME data (e.g. when using
Emacs-based mail clients).

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 24.4+1-5+deb8u1.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 24.5+1-11+deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your emacs24 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
