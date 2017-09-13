Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in MIMEDefang
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in MIMEDefang
ID: FEDORA-2017-77e8bc720a
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 13. September 2017, 06:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14102

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-77e8bc720a

2017-09-12 20:12:34.166487

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : mimedefang

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 2.81

Release     : 1.fc26

URL         : https://mimedefang.org/

Summary     : E-Mail filtering framework using Sendmail's Milter interface

Description :

MIMEDefang is an e-mail filter program which works with Sendmail 8.12

and later. It filters all e-mail messages sent via SMTP. MIMEDefang

splits multi-part MIME messages into their components and potentially

deletes or modifies the various parts. It then reassembles the parts

back into an e-mail message and sends it on its way.



There are some caveats you should be aware of before using MIMEDefang.

MIMEDefang potentially alters e-mail messages. This breaks a
 "gentleman's

agreement" that mail transfer agents do not modify message bodies. This

could cause problems, for example, with encrypted or signed messages.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



MIMEDefang 2.81 ===============    * Don't barf if the installed version
 of

Sys::Syslog has a developer tag added (like 0.33_01 on Debian Stretch).   *
 Make

mimedefang and mimedefang-multiplexor write their PID files as root to avoid
 an

unprivileged user tampering with the pidfiles. Thanks to Michael Orlitzky for

pointing this issue out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1487543 - CVE-2017-14102 mimedefang: Privilege escalation via PID
 file manipulation

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487543

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mimedefang' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
