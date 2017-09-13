Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libzip



[slackware-security] libzip (SSA:2017-255-02)



New libzip packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

patches/packages/libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz: Rebuilt.

Fix a denial of service security issue.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14107

(* Security fix *)

Where to find the new packages:

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

libzip-1.0.1-x86_64-3_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

libzip-1.3.0-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

libzip-1.3.0-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

Slackware 14.2 package:

79a7a46e43020bd2877bc9cfb457633a libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

f145ab6956a9c9379fa02aff12ebee7e libzip-1.0.1-x86_64-3_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

6b1389d5fad2a038a4edacd6b5868e4f l/libzip-1.3.0-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

d3ba354eb67ad0b060425a269c0d5255 l/libzip-1.3.0-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz





Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



