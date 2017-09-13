|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libzip
|Name:
|Denial of Service in libzip
|ID:
|SSA:2017-255-02
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Mi, 13. September 2017, 06:29
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14107
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
[slackware-security] libzip (SSA:2017-255-02)
New libzip packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz: Rebuilt.
Fix a denial of service security issue.
For more information, see:
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14107
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
libzip-1.0.1-x86_64-3_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
libzip-1.3.0-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
libzip-1.3.0-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.2 package:
79a7a46e43020bd2877bc9cfb457633a libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
f145ab6956a9c9379fa02aff12ebee7e libzip-1.0.1-x86_64-3_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
6b1389d5fad2a038a4edacd6b5868e4f l/libzip-1.3.0-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
d3ba354eb67ad0b060425a269c0d5255 l/libzip-1.3.0-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
