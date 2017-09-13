Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libzip
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in libzip
ID: SSA:2017-255-02
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Mi, 13. September 2017, 06:29
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14107

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  libzip (SSA:2017-255-02)

New libzip packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz:  Rebuilt.
  Fix a denial of service security issue.
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14107
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
libzip-1.0.1-x86_64-3_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
libzip-1.3.0-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
libzip-1.3.0-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.2 package:
79a7a46e43020bd2877bc9cfb457633a  libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
f145ab6956a9c9379fa02aff12ebee7e  libzip-1.0.1-x86_64-3_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
6b1389d5fad2a038a4edacd6b5868e4f  l/libzip-1.3.0-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
d3ba354eb67ad0b060425a269c0d5255  l/libzip-1.3.0-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg libzip-1.0.1-i586-3_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlm4XdUACgkQakRjwEAQIjML+QCfa/t4DQ9JBialcIpiVXVVFXLO
fx4An3qUNImUSOoDWAS2A+fkh+iMM7cG
=I1Dw
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
