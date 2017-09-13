Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs



[slackware-security] emacs (SSA:2017-255-01)



New emacs packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/emacs-25.3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update fixes a security vulnerability in Emacs. Gnus no longer

supports "richtext" and "enriched" inline MIME objects. This

support

was disabled to avoid evaluation of arbitrary Lisp code contained in

email messages and news articles.

For more information, see:

http://seclists.org/oss-sec/2017/q3/422

https://bugs.gnu.org/28350

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

emacs-25.3-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

emacs-25.3-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

emacs-25.3-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

emacs-25.3-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

emacs-25.3-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

emacs-25.3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

emacs-25.3-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

emacs-25.3-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

cb73ff55d419dc81547ac2b5d740d014 emacs-25.3-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

a2618ea276aebd927fb03fe864b34223 emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

d4eee6b4b3bad0cdee8423952ab30cff emacs-25.3-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

75877cfa279dfeec1684c487490c817a emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

1c94eac53cd078b2364b173f88b10b37 emacs-25.3-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

9f27de078b8c58efcc10e871dbafe656 emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

bbf7e859465caa21973afea4c7c19654 emacs-25.3-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

b129723e1bfc10a1fcbe26a02136c0ce emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

59c43a96b840cd3bb48d917abc8cfbae emacs-25.3-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

910c52e7f87b65a0238199af9e052695 emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

edf008d474c5bd7bfc63425fd03e826e emacs-25.3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

b4317b3527a9df8d9c4595bac93801bd emacs-25.3-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

02d65f09f2bbe0e16900cfc49379920a e/emacs-25.3-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

f15b8e4e8ef33058f8b07bc2d2b02be8 e/emacs-25.3-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg emacs-25.3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



