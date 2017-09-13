|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2436-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
|Datum:
|Mi, 13. September 2017, 07:19
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000112
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 15 for SLE
12 SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2436-1
Rating: important
References: #1052311 #1052368
Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000112
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.74-60_64_40 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2017-1000112: Prevent a race condition in net-packet code that could
have been exploited by unprivileged users to gain root access
(bsc#1052368).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1507=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1507=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_40-default-4-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_40-xen-4-2.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_40-default-4-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_40-xen-4-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000112.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052311
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052368
--
|
|