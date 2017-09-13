Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2436-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
Datum: Mi, 13. September 2017, 07:19
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000112

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 15 for SLE
 12 SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2436-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1052311 #1052368 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-1000112
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.74-60_64_40 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-1000112: Prevent a race condition in net-packet code that could
     have been exploited by unprivileged users to gain root access
     (bsc#1052368).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1507=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1507=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_40-default-4-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_40-xen-4-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_40-default-4-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_40-xen-4-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000112.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052311
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052368

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Frei­es Pro­jekt CHAOSS ge­star­te­t: Die Ge­mein­schaft misst sich selbst

8
Linux Note­book »S­ta­ti­on X Spit­fi­re Man­ja­ro Spe­cial Edi­ti­on« vor­ge­stellt

6
De­bi­an: APT-In­dex soll klei­ner wer­den

0
Of­fe­ne Ver­si­on von »Cy­berArk Con­jur« vor­ge­stellt

0
Tiny Core 8.1 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Ti­cket­sys­tem Zam­mad in Ver­si­on 2.0 er­schie­nen

4
EU-Co­py­righ­t-Re­form droht dem In­ter­net und Open-Sour­ce zu scha­den

10
Web­sei­te »De­bi­an Ad­mi­nis­tra­ti­on« schließt die Pfor­ten

0
Suse Linux En­ter­pri­se 12 SP3 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Lin-HaBu 17.2 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung