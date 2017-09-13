Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 13 for SLE

12 SP1

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2440-1

Rating: important

References: #1052311 #1052368

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000112

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata

is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.69-60_64_32 fixes several issues.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-1000112: Prevent a race condition in net-packet code that could

have been exploited by unprivileged users to gain root access

(bsc#1052368).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1506=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1506=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_69-60_64_32-default-6-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_69-60_64_32-xen-6-2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_69-60_64_32-default-6-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_69-60_64_32-xen-6-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000112.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052311

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052368



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

