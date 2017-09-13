Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump
ID: DSA-3971-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch, Debian buster
Datum: Mi, 13. September 2017, 07:25
Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3971-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
September 13, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : tcpdump
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-11108 CVE-2017-11541 CVE-2017-11542 CVE-2017-11543
                 CVE-2017-12893 CVE-2017-12894 CVE-2017-12895 CVE-2017-12896
                 CVE-2017-12897 CVE-2017-12898 CVE-2017-12899 CVE-2017-12900
                 CVE-2017-12901 CVE-2017-12902 CVE-2017-12985 CVE-2017-12986
                 CVE-2017-12987 CVE-2017-12988 CVE-2017-12989 CVE-2017-12990
                 CVE-2017-12991 CVE-2017-12992 CVE-2017-12993 CVE-2017-12994
                 CVE-2017-12995 CVE-2017-12996 CVE-2017-12997 CVE-2017-12998
                 CVE-2017-12999 CVE-2017-13000 CVE-2017-13001 CVE-2017-13002
                 CVE-2017-13003 CVE-2017-13004 CVE-2017-13005 CVE-2017-13006
                 CVE-2017-13007 CVE-2017-13008 CVE-2017-13009 CVE-2017-13010
                 CVE-2017-13011 CVE-2017-13012 CVE-2017-13013 CVE-2017-13014
                 CVE-2017-13015 CVE-2017-13016 CVE-2017-13017 CVE-2017-13018
                 CVE-2017-13019 CVE-2017-13020 CVE-2017-13021 CVE-2017-13022
                 CVE-2017-13023 CVE-2017-13024 CVE-2017-13025 CVE-2017-13026
                 CVE-2017-13027 CVE-2017-13028 CVE-2017-13029 CVE-2017-13030
                 CVE-2017-13031 CVE-2017-13032 CVE-2017-13033 CVE-2017-13034
                 CVE-2017-13035 CVE-2017-13036 CVE-2017-13037 CVE-2017-13038
                 CVE-2017-13039 CVE-2017-13040 CVE-2017-13041 CVE-2017-13042
                 CVE-2017-13043 CVE-2017-13044 CVE-2017-13045 CVE-2017-13046
                 CVE-2017-13047 CVE-2017-13048 CVE-2017-13049 CVE-2017-13050
                 CVE-2017-13051 CVE-2017-13052 CVE-2017-13053 CVE-2017-13054
                 CVE-2017-13055 CVE-2017-13687 CVE-2017-13688 CVE-2017-13689
                 CVE-2017-13690 CVE-2017-13725
Debian Bug     : 867718 873804 873805 873806

Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in tcpdump, a command-line
network traffic analyzer. These vulnerabilities might result in denial
of service or, potentially, execution of arbitrary code.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 4.9.2-1~deb8u1.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.9.2-1~deb9u1.

For the testing distribution (buster), these problems have been fixed
in version 4.9.2-1 or earlier versions.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.9.2-1 or earlier versions.

We recommend that you upgrade your tcpdump packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAlm4uyFfFIAAAAAALgAo
aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2
NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND
z0TZxQ//dJk+0pnQFqBEEst1/y1OC5Xqq4QGcyj8kbencAzN8zoBAc+Q1b4kqW6r
kh+VSVWfth2vQWOBojBdSeE0xrCn2K8SLrxyrPLRnLHFcG9qZFofG99mV+hbJuwV
fDQ/SrZeRrcbT/7c8uAUSJ40acp0FZZSluTYRYvIx05qujBqlAYJqE6EeZXplquJ
NdXaR5uhKiR31PZjjpxwQIyPO5/RnGud3IPFfGpZ9o3MKIb7eN43ZV4VJ6Jncazm
KzxI+oVS/uPoKG3wEjFCXm+t3VD5ACLbLKcL4qf9lri1kp3T65Ury9+QJ9atNgxv
/qb+g2noOsXy9/rSvjFvxzB+lPj3CINtopYiXOX4H5vCKrOZ/DaiNu5Q1y0bly5X
xGrie5CjjbyQ+Ybz47OXI8iD5EGDkZP5vqryroyz+xsj90O+fYnZ8Fq/Lwrr5gHs
ohhQTQj5MnALGxKE5Vl9quLuJR9oDrg41XlikY1JhFVJ+IObe+iZD2+NvpYOHYfu
h3PQ0c0kyvW33XfIAM1LWlWamolEWu2ouhc7TRoUSgFpZXdeB8k6tisZWMiGIWNL
DQ1n+T6UrpcgeXu1tsD1LpSYgr5vD5nFApbpvWade1KLQWdjVakYPLgQ6caVOq2m
DCcBR6jHbiwIrz0z+CfKybll5EHXNMCu3Aaz40wkcZD3g6L4Zdg=
=zh6c
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
