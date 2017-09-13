Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3971-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

September 13, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : tcpdump

CVE ID : CVE-2017-11108 CVE-2017-11541 CVE-2017-11542 CVE-2017-11543

CVE-2017-12893 CVE-2017-12894 CVE-2017-12895 CVE-2017-12896

CVE-2017-12897 CVE-2017-12898 CVE-2017-12899 CVE-2017-12900

CVE-2017-12901 CVE-2017-12902 CVE-2017-12985 CVE-2017-12986

CVE-2017-12987 CVE-2017-12988 CVE-2017-12989 CVE-2017-12990

CVE-2017-12991 CVE-2017-12992 CVE-2017-12993 CVE-2017-12994

CVE-2017-12995 CVE-2017-12996 CVE-2017-12997 CVE-2017-12998

CVE-2017-12999 CVE-2017-13000 CVE-2017-13001 CVE-2017-13002

CVE-2017-13003 CVE-2017-13004 CVE-2017-13005 CVE-2017-13006

CVE-2017-13007 CVE-2017-13008 CVE-2017-13009 CVE-2017-13010

CVE-2017-13011 CVE-2017-13012 CVE-2017-13013 CVE-2017-13014

CVE-2017-13015 CVE-2017-13016 CVE-2017-13017 CVE-2017-13018

CVE-2017-13019 CVE-2017-13020 CVE-2017-13021 CVE-2017-13022

CVE-2017-13023 CVE-2017-13024 CVE-2017-13025 CVE-2017-13026

CVE-2017-13027 CVE-2017-13028 CVE-2017-13029 CVE-2017-13030

CVE-2017-13031 CVE-2017-13032 CVE-2017-13033 CVE-2017-13034

CVE-2017-13035 CVE-2017-13036 CVE-2017-13037 CVE-2017-13038

CVE-2017-13039 CVE-2017-13040 CVE-2017-13041 CVE-2017-13042

CVE-2017-13043 CVE-2017-13044 CVE-2017-13045 CVE-2017-13046

CVE-2017-13047 CVE-2017-13048 CVE-2017-13049 CVE-2017-13050

CVE-2017-13051 CVE-2017-13052 CVE-2017-13053 CVE-2017-13054

CVE-2017-13055 CVE-2017-13687 CVE-2017-13688 CVE-2017-13689

CVE-2017-13690 CVE-2017-13725

Debian Bug : 867718 873804 873805 873806



Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in tcpdump, a command-line

network traffic analyzer. These vulnerabilities might result in denial

of service or, potentially, execution of arbitrary code.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 4.9.2-1~deb8u1.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.9.2-1~deb9u1.



For the testing distribution (buster), these problems have been fixed

in version 4.9.2-1 or earlier versions.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.9.2-1 or earlier versions.



We recommend that you upgrade your tcpdump packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

