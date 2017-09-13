|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mimedefang
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mimedefang
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-15ad4721e3
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 13. September 2017, 08:11
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14102
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-15ad4721e3
2017-09-12 20:12:31.687237
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : mimedefang
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.81
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://mimedefang.org/
Summary : E-Mail filtering framework using Sendmail's Milter interface
Description :
MIMEDefang is an e-mail filter program which works with Sendmail 8.12
and later. It filters all e-mail messages sent via SMTP. MIMEDefang
splits multi-part MIME messages into their components and potentially
deletes or modifies the various parts. It then reassembles the parts
back into an e-mail message and sends it on its way.
There are some caveats you should be aware of before using MIMEDefang.
MIMEDefang potentially alters e-mail messages. This breaks a
"gentleman's
agreement" that mail transfer agents do not modify message bodies. This
could cause problems, for example, with encrypted or signed messages.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
MIMEDefang 2.81 =============== * Don't barf if the installed version
of
Sys::Syslog has a developer tag added (like 0.33_01 on Debian Stretch). *
Make
mimedefang and mimedefang-multiplexor write their PID files as root to avoid
an
unprivileged user tampering with the pidfiles. Thanks to Michael Orlitzky for
pointing this issue out.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1487543 - CVE-2017-14102 mimedefang: Privilege escalation via PID
file manipulation
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487543
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mimedefang' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|