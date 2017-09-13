Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme im Kernel
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme im Kernel
ID: FEDORA-2017-a3a8638a60
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 13. September 2017, 08:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13694
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13695
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14051
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13693

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-a3a8638a60

2017-09-12 20:12:31.687560

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : kernel

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 4.12.11

Release     : 200.fc25

URL         : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary     : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



The 4.12.11 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across
 the

tree.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1485349 - CVE-2017-13695 kernel: ACPI operand cache leak in
 nseval.c

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1485349

  [ 2 ] Bug #1485348 - CVE-2017-13694 kernel: ACPI node and node_ext cache
 leak

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1485348

  [ 3 ] Bug #1485346 - CVE-2017-13693 kernel: ACPI operand cache leak in
 dsutils.c

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1485346

  [ 4 ] Bug #1487126 - CVE-2017-14051 kernel: Integer overflow in the
 qla2x00_sysfs_write_optrom_ctl function

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487126

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
