Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme im Kernel

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-a3a8638a60

2017-09-12 20:12:31.687560

Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.12.11

Release : 200.fc25

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



Update Information:



The 4.12.11 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across

the

tree.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1485349 - CVE-2017-13695 kernel: ACPI operand cache leak in

nseval.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1485349

[ 2 ] Bug #1485348 - CVE-2017-13694 kernel: ACPI node and node_ext cache

leak

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1485348

[ 3 ] Bug #1485346 - CVE-2017-13693 kernel: ACPI operand cache leak in

dsutils.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1485346

[ 4 ] Bug #1487126 - CVE-2017-14051 kernel: Integer overflow in the

qla2x00_sysfs_write_optrom_ctl function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487126

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

