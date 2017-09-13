Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
ID: DSA-3972-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Mi, 13. September 2017, 16:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000250

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3972-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
September 13, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : bluez
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-1000250
Debian Bug     : 875633

An information disclosure vulnerability was discovered in the Service
Discovery Protocol (SDP) in bluetoothd, allowing a proximate attacker to
obtain sensitive information from bluetoothd process memory, including
Bluetooth encryption keys.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 5.23-2+deb8u1.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.43-2+deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your bluez packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
