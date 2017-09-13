|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
|ID:
|DSA-3972-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Mi, 13. September 2017, 16:44
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000250
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : bluez
CVE ID : CVE-2017-1000250
Debian Bug : 875633
An information disclosure vulnerability was discovered in the Service
Discovery Protocol (SDP) in bluetoothd, allowing a proximate attacker to
obtain sensitive information from bluetoothd process memory, including
Bluetooth encryption keys.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 5.23-2+deb8u1.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.43-2+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your bluez packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|