Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3972-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

September 13, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : bluez

CVE ID : CVE-2017-1000250

Debian Bug : 875633



An information disclosure vulnerability was discovered in the Service

Discovery Protocol (SDP) in bluetoothd, allowing a proximate attacker to

obtain sensitive information from bluetoothd process memory, including

Bluetooth encryption keys.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 5.23-2+deb8u1.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 5.43-2+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your bluez packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

