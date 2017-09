Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel-rt security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2704-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2704

Issue date: 2017-09-13

CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000251

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables

fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.



Security Fix(es):



* A stack buffer overflow flaw was found in the way the Bluetooth subsystem

of the Linux kernel processed pending L2CAP configuration responses from a

client. On systems with the stack protection feature enabled in the kernel

(CONFIG_CC_STACKPROTECTOR=y, which is enabled on all architectures other

than s390x and ppc64[le]), an unauthenticated attacker able to initiate a

connection to a system via Bluetooth could use this flaw to crash the

system. Due to the nature of the stack protection feature, code execution

cannot be fully ruled out, although we believe it is unlikely. On systems

without the stack protection feature (ppc64[le]; the Bluetooth modules are

not built on s390x), an unauthenticated attacker able to initiate a

connection to a system via Bluetooth could use this flaw to remotely

execute arbitrary code on the system with ring 0 (kernel) privileges.

(CVE-2017-1000251, Important)



Red Hat would like to thank Armis Labs for reporting this issue.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1489716 - CVE-2017-1000251 kernel: stack buffer overflow in the native

Bluetooth stack



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-kvm-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-kvm-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-kvm-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-693.2.2.rt56.623.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000251

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/CVE-2017-1000251



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZuTZLXlSAg2UNWIIRAoQeAKCTlKioVGkLedgQwNZ6Innol0zBIQCgshaV

HTTFfjAj2rjH9pdR1SjSgCo=

=+92Y

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce