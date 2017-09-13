|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in Linux
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2707-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Mi, 13. September 2017, 23:12
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/CVE-2017-1000251
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2707-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2707
Issue date: 2017-09-13
CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000251
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5
Advanced Update Support and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 Telco Extended
Update Support.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.
Security Fix(es):
* A stack buffer overflow flaw was found in the way the Bluetooth subsystem
of the Linux kernel processed pending L2CAP configuration responses from a
client. On systems with the stack protection feature enabled in the kernel
(CONFIG_CC_STACKPROTECTOR=y, which is enabled on all architectures other
than s390x and ppc64[le]), an unauthenticated attacker able to initiate a
connection to a system via Bluetooth could use this flaw to crash the
system. Due to the nature of the stack protection feature, code execution
cannot be fully ruled out, although we believe it is unlikely. On systems
without the stack protection feature (ppc64[le]; the Bluetooth modules are
not built on s390x), an unauthenticated attacker able to initiate a
connection to a system via Bluetooth could use this flaw to remotely
execute arbitrary code on the system with ring 0 (kernel) privileges.
(CVE-2017-1000251, Important)
Red Hat would like to thank Armis Labs for reporting this issue.
Bug Fix(es):
* Previously, while the MAP_GROWSDOWN flag was set, writing to the memory
which was mapped with the mmap system call failed with the SIGBUS signal.
This update fixes memory management in the Linux kernel by backporting an
upstream patch that enlarges the stack guard page gap. As a result, mmap
now works as expected under the described circumstances. (BZ#1474723)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1489716 - CVE-2017-1000251 kernel: stack buffer overflow in the native
Bluetooth stack
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.src.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.src.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000251
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/CVE-2017-1000251
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|