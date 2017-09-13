Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2707-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2707

Issue date: 2017-09-13

CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000251

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5

Advanced Update Support and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 Telco Extended

Update Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* A stack buffer overflow flaw was found in the way the Bluetooth subsystem

of the Linux kernel processed pending L2CAP configuration responses from a

client. On systems with the stack protection feature enabled in the kernel

(CONFIG_CC_STACKPROTECTOR=y, which is enabled on all architectures other

than s390x and ppc64[le]), an unauthenticated attacker able to initiate a

connection to a system via Bluetooth could use this flaw to crash the

system. Due to the nature of the stack protection feature, code execution

cannot be fully ruled out, although we believe it is unlikely. On systems

without the stack protection feature (ppc64[le]; the Bluetooth modules are

not built on s390x), an unauthenticated attacker able to initiate a

connection to a system via Bluetooth could use this flaw to remotely

execute arbitrary code on the system with ring 0 (kernel) privileges.

(CVE-2017-1000251, Important)



Red Hat would like to thank Armis Labs for reporting this issue.



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, while the MAP_GROWSDOWN flag was set, writing to the memory

which was mapped with the mmap system call failed with the SIGBUS signal.

This update fixes memory management in the Linux kernel by backporting an

upstream patch that enlarges the stack guard page gap. As a result, mmap

now works as expected under the described circumstances. (BZ#1474723)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1489716 - CVE-2017-1000251 kernel: stack buffer overflow in the native

Bluetooth stack



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.84.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000251

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/CVE-2017-1000251



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZuUEUXlSAg2UNWIIRAq+0AJ9kztVkgUYeOoN1WXsuROz238wLrQCguxUP

HNMqta04rNazdeAQvj4gqFk=

=po70

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce

