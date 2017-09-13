Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2448-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
Datum: Mi, 13. September 2017, 23:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8890
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9242
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000112

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 20 for SLE
 12 SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2448-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1038564 #1042892 #1052311 #1052368 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-1000112 CVE-2017-8890 CVE-2017-9242
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has one
   errata is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.74-60_64_57 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-9242: The __ip6_append_data function in net/ipv6/ip6_output.c
     in the Linux kernel was too late in checking whether an overwrite of an
     skb data structure may occur, which allowed local users to cause a
     denial of service (system crash) via crafted system calls (bsc#1038564,
     bsc#1042892).
   - CVE-2017-8890: The inet_csk_clone_lock function in
     net/ipv4/inet_connection_sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to
     cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified
     other impact by leveraging use of the accept system call (bsc#1038564).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1515=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1515=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-default-2-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-xen-2-2.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-default-2-2.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-xen-2-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000112.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8890.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9242.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038564
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042892
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052311
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052368

-- 
