Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 20 for SLE

12 SP1

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2448-1

Rating: important

References: #1038564 #1042892 #1052311 #1052368

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000112 CVE-2017-8890 CVE-2017-9242



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS

An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has one

errata is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.74-60_64_57 fixes several issues.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-9242: The __ip6_append_data function in net/ipv6/ip6_output.c

in the Linux kernel was too late in checking whether an overwrite of an

skb data structure may occur, which allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (system crash) via crafted system calls (bsc#1038564,

bsc#1042892).

- CVE-2017-8890: The inet_csk_clone_lock function in

net/ipv4/inet_connection_sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to

cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified

other impact by leveraging use of the accept system call (bsc#1038564).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1515=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1515=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-default-2-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-xen-2-2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-default-2-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-xen-2-2.1





