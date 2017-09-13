|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2448-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
|Datum:
|Mi, 13. September 2017, 23:51
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8890
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9242
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000112
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 20 for SLE
12 SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2448-1
Rating: important
References: #1038564 #1042892 #1052311 #1052368
Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000112 CVE-2017-8890 CVE-2017-9242
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has one
errata is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.74-60_64_57 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2017-9242: The __ip6_append_data function in net/ipv6/ip6_output.c
in the Linux kernel was too late in checking whether an overwrite of an
skb data structure may occur, which allowed local users to cause a
denial of service (system crash) via crafted system calls (bsc#1038564,
bsc#1042892).
- CVE-2017-8890: The inet_csk_clone_lock function in
net/ipv4/inet_connection_sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to
cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified
other impact by leveraging use of the accept system call (bsc#1038564).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1515=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1515=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-default-2-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-xen-2-2.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-default-2-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_74-60_64_57-xen-2-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000112.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8890.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9242.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038564
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042892
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052311
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052368
--
|
|