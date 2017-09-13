Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2450-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
Datum: Mi, 13. September 2017, 23:53
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2450-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1027519 #1032598 #1037413 #1046637 #1047675 
                    #1048920 #1049578 #1051787 #1051788 #1052686 
                    #1056278 #1056281 #1056282 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-10806 CVE-2017-11334
                    CVE-2017-11434 CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12137
                    CVE-2017-12855 CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317
                    CVE-2017-14319
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has three
   fixes is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a
     malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate
     privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).
   - CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for
     privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).
   - CVE-2017-11334: The address_space_write_continue function in exec.c
     allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds access and guest instance crash) by leveraging use of
     qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guest ram block area (bsc#1048920).
   - CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local
     guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a
     crafted DHCP
     options string (bsc#1049578).
   - CVE-2017-10806: Stack-based buffer overflow in hw/usb/redirect.c allowed
     local guest OS users to cause a denial of service via vectors related to
     logging debug messages (bsc#1047675).
   - CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote
     attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting
     during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).
   - CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to
     potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230, bsc#1052686).
   - CVE-2017-14316: Missing bound check in function `alloc_heap_pages` for
     an internal array allowed attackers using crafted hypercalls to execute
     arbitrary code within Xen (XSA-231, bsc#1056278)
   - CVE-2017-14317: A race in cxenstored may have cause a double-free
     allowind for DoS of the xenstored daemon (XSA-233, bsc#1056281).
   - CVE-2017-14319: An error while handling grant mappings allowed malicious
     or buggy x86 PV guest to escalate its privileges or crash the hypervisor
     (XSA-234, bsc#1056282).

   This non-security issue was fixed:

   - bsc#1032598: Prevent removal of NVME devices
   - bsc#1037413: Support for newer intel cpu's, mwait-idle driver and
 skylake


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-xen-13281=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-xen-13281=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-xen-13281=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-devel-4.4.4_22-61.9.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_22_3.0.101_108.7-61.9.2
      xen-libs-4.4.4_22-61.9.2
      xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_22-61.9.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (x86_64):

      xen-4.4.4_22-61.9.2
      xen-doc-html-4.4.4_22-61.9.2
      xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_22-61.9.2
      xen-tools-4.4.4_22-61.9.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):

      xen-kmp-pae-4.4.4_22_3.0.101_108.7-61.9.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-61.9.2
      xen-debugsource-4.4.4_22-61.9.2


