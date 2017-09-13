Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2450-1

Rating: important

References: #1027519 #1032598 #1037413 #1046637 #1047675

#1048920 #1049578 #1051787 #1051788 #1052686

#1056278 #1056281 #1056282

Cross-References: CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-10806 CVE-2017-11334

CVE-2017-11434 CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12137

CVE-2017-12855 CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317

CVE-2017-14319

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has three

fixes is now available.



Description:



This update for xen fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a

malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate

privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).

- CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for

privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).

- CVE-2017-11334: The address_space_write_continue function in exec.c

allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds access and guest instance crash) by leveraging use of

qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guest ram block area (bsc#1048920).

- CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local

guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a

crafted DHCP

options string (bsc#1049578).

- CVE-2017-10806: Stack-based buffer overflow in hw/usb/redirect.c allowed

local guest OS users to cause a denial of service via vectors related to

logging debug messages (bsc#1047675).

- CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting

during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).

- CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to

potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230, bsc#1052686).

- CVE-2017-14316: Missing bound check in function `alloc_heap_pages` for

an internal array allowed attackers using crafted hypercalls to execute

arbitrary code within Xen (XSA-231, bsc#1056278)

- CVE-2017-14317: A race in cxenstored may have cause a double-free

allowind for DoS of the xenstored daemon (XSA-233, bsc#1056281).

- CVE-2017-14319: An error while handling grant mappings allowed malicious

or buggy x86 PV guest to escalate its privileges or crash the hypervisor

(XSA-234, bsc#1056282).



This non-security issue was fixed:



- bsc#1032598: Prevent removal of NVME devices

- bsc#1037413: Support for newer intel cpu's, mwait-idle driver and

skylake





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-xen-13281=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-xen-13281=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-xen-13281=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



xen-devel-4.4.4_22-61.9.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_22_3.0.101_108.7-61.9.2

xen-libs-4.4.4_22-61.9.2

xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_22-61.9.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (x86_64):



xen-4.4.4_22-61.9.2

xen-doc-html-4.4.4_22-61.9.2

xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_22-61.9.2

xen-tools-4.4.4_22-61.9.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):



xen-kmp-pae-4.4.4_22_3.0.101_108.7-61.9.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



xen-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-61.9.2

xen-debugsource-4.4.4_22-61.9.2





