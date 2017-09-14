|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Core Services
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Core Services
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2708-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat JBoss Core Services
|Datum:
|Do, 14. September 2017, 06:08
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3185
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9788
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss Core Services security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2708-01
Product: Red Hat JBoss Core Services
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2708
Issue date: 2017-09-13
CVE Names: CVE-2015-3185 CVE-2016-2183 CVE-2017-9788
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss Core Services.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Description:
Red Hat JBoss Core Services is a set of supplementary software for Red Hat
JBoss middleware products. This software, such as Apache HTTP Server, is
common to multiple JBoss middleware products, and is packaged under Red Hat
JBoss Core Services to allow for faster distribution of updates, and for a
more consistent update experience.
This release of Red Hat JBoss Core Services Apache HTTP Server 2.4.23
Service Pack 2 serves as an update for Red Hat JBoss Core Services Apache
HTTP Server 2.4.23 Service Pack 1, and includes bug fixes, which are
documented in the Release Notes document linked to in the References.
Security Fix(es):
* It was discovered that the httpd's mod_auth_digest module did not
properly initialize memory before using it when processing certain headers
related to digest authentication. A remote attacker could possibly use this
flaw to disclose potentially sensitive information or cause httpd child
process to crash by sending specially crafted requests to a server.
(CVE-2017-9788)
* It was discovered that in httpd 2.4, the internal API function
ap_some_auth_required() could incorrectly indicate that a request was
authenticated even when no authentication was used. An httpd module using
this API function could consequently allow access that should have been
denied. (CVE-2015-3185)
* A flaw was found in the way the DES/3DES cipher was used as part of the
TLS/SSL protocol. A man-in-the-middle attacker could use this flaw to
recover some plaintext data by capturing large amounts of encrypted traffic
between TLS/SSL server and client if the communication used a DES/3DES
based ciphersuite. (CVE-2016-2183)
Red Hat would like to thank OpenVPN for reporting CVE-2016-2183. Upstream
acknowledges Karthikeyan Bhargavan (Inria) and Gaëtan Leurent (Inria) as
the original reporters of CVE-2016-2183.
3. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1243888 - CVE-2015-3185 httpd: ap_some_auth_required() does not properly
indicate authenticated request in 2.4
1369383 - CVE-2016-2183 SSL/TLS: Birthday attack against 64-bit block ciphers
(SWEET32)
1470748 - CVE-2017-9788 httpd: Uninitialized memory reflection in
mod_auth_digest
5. JIRA issues fixed (https://issues.jboss.org/):
JBCS-329 - Unable to load large CRL openssl problem
6. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3185
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9788
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?product=core.service.apachehttp&downloadType=securityPatches&version=2.4.23
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-core-services/
7. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|