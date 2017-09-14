Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Core Services

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss Core Services security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2708-01

Product: Red Hat JBoss Core Services

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2708

Issue date: 2017-09-13

CVE Names: CVE-2015-3185 CVE-2016-2183 CVE-2017-9788

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss Core Services.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Description:



Red Hat JBoss Core Services is a set of supplementary software for Red Hat

JBoss middleware products. This software, such as Apache HTTP Server, is

common to multiple JBoss middleware products, and is packaged under Red Hat

JBoss Core Services to allow for faster distribution of updates, and for a

more consistent update experience.



This release of Red Hat JBoss Core Services Apache HTTP Server 2.4.23

Service Pack 2 serves as an update for Red Hat JBoss Core Services Apache

HTTP Server 2.4.23 Service Pack 1, and includes bug fixes, which are

documented in the Release Notes document linked to in the References.



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the httpd's mod_auth_digest module did not

properly initialize memory before using it when processing certain headers

related to digest authentication. A remote attacker could possibly use this

flaw to disclose potentially sensitive information or cause httpd child

process to crash by sending specially crafted requests to a server.

(CVE-2017-9788)



* It was discovered that in httpd 2.4, the internal API function

ap_some_auth_required() could incorrectly indicate that a request was

authenticated even when no authentication was used. An httpd module using

this API function could consequently allow access that should have been

denied. (CVE-2015-3185)



* A flaw was found in the way the DES/3DES cipher was used as part of the

TLS/SSL protocol. A man-in-the-middle attacker could use this flaw to

recover some plaintext data by capturing large amounts of encrypted traffic

between TLS/SSL server and client if the communication used a DES/3DES

based ciphersuite. (CVE-2016-2183)



Red Hat would like to thank OpenVPN for reporting CVE-2016-2183. Upstream

acknowledges Karthikeyan Bhargavan (Inria) and Gaëtan Leurent (Inria) as

the original reporters of CVE-2016-2183.



3. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1243888 - CVE-2015-3185 httpd: ap_some_auth_required() does not properly

indicate authenticated request in 2.4

1369383 - CVE-2016-2183 SSL/TLS: Birthday attack against 64-bit block ciphers

(SWEET32)

1470748 - CVE-2017-9788 httpd: Uninitialized memory reflection in

mod_auth_digest



5. JIRA issues fixed (https://issues.jboss.org/):



JBCS-329 - Unable to load large CRL openssl problem



6. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3185

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9788

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?product=core.service.apachehttp&downloadType=securityPatches&version=2.4.23

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-core-services/



7. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZuV9RXlSAg2UNWIIRAqpyAJ9iL4HZLyXrUApjcm9CDDq3Ds4vjQCggmqe

J41cvrTmEH3e9QbTvzHF3bo=

=DRgt

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce

