Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:2685 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2685



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

8cd4e393e1259f57b2c4d422b6bcedcb19a4e5c361fec469b4df95d16576f337

bluez-5.44-4.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

19d56136922ad2325f3ee4839f8c669e364745a1b07299c62d79337d3f46ca33

bluez-cups-5.44-4.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

36a51083a457ff95bd2a93b607b8afb6a3bd20ac2e69c7da600b178d62d2c45f

bluez-hid2hci-5.44-4.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

fbe41b3e067020d396de0cb5d79bb034c48aa1c1bde952a92819d47a839312f2

bluez-libs-5.44-4.el7_4.i686.rpm

4b621c8631529e7f015a8192471c60debcda529775a320d712ee7690757a6123

bluez-libs-5.44-4.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

12ecc52d18ea496ffc149111fad81ddaa8662c6f04f655d20b8fb1c85632b4c4

bluez-libs-devel-5.44-4.el7_4.i686.rpm

fd727da74327b83afacb8971105b9426c405f64a6f622113bb23e5f6e593ea17

bluez-libs-devel-5.44-4.el7_4.x86_64.rpm









--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



