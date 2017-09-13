Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
ID: CESA-2017:2685
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mi, 13. September 2017, 23:55
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000250
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2685

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:2685 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2685

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
8cd4e393e1259f57b2c4d422b6bcedcb19a4e5c361fec469b4df95d16576f337 
 bluez-5.44-4.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
19d56136922ad2325f3ee4839f8c669e364745a1b07299c62d79337d3f46ca33 
 bluez-cups-5.44-4.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
36a51083a457ff95bd2a93b607b8afb6a3bd20ac2e69c7da600b178d62d2c45f 
 bluez-hid2hci-5.44-4.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
fbe41b3e067020d396de0cb5d79bb034c48aa1c1bde952a92819d47a839312f2 
 bluez-libs-5.44-4.el7_4.i686.rpm
4b621c8631529e7f015a8192471c60debcda529775a320d712ee7690757a6123 
 bluez-libs-5.44-4.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
12ecc52d18ea496ffc149111fad81ddaa8662c6f04f655d20b8fb1c85632b4c4 
 bluez-libs-devel-5.44-4.el7_4.i686.rpm
fd727da74327b83afacb8971105b9426c405f64a6f622113bb23e5f6e593ea17 
 bluez-libs-devel-5.44-4.el7_4.x86_64.rpm




