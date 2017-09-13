|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in BlueZ
|ID:
|CESA-2017:2685
|Distribution:
|CentOS
|Plattformen:
|CentOS 7
|Datum:
|Mi, 13. September 2017, 23:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000250
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2685
|
Originalnachricht
|
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:2685 Moderate
Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2685
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
|
|