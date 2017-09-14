|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libwmf
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libwmf
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-c98c2e8e7a
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Do, 14. September 2017, 07:20
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6362
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-c98c2e8e7a
2017-09-13 19:51:48.650799
Name : libwmf
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 0.2.8.4
Release : 53.fc26
URL : http://wvware.sourceforge.net/libwmf.html
Summary : Windows MetaFile Library
Description :
A library for reading and converting Windows MetaFile vector graphics (WMF).
Update Information:
- Related: CVE-2017-6362 remove problematic function
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1489844 - CVE-2017-6362 libwmf: gd: Double free in the
gdImagePngPtr function [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489844
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libwmf' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-
