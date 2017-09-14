Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libwmf
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libwmf
ID: FEDORA-2017-c98c2e8e7a
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Do, 14. September 2017, 07:20
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6362

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-c98c2e8e7a

2017-09-13 19:51:48.650799

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : libwmf

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 0.2.8.4

Release     : 53.fc26

URL         : http://wvware.sourceforge.net/libwmf.html

Summary     : Windows MetaFile Library

Description :

A library for reading and converting Windows MetaFile vector graphics (WMF).



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



- Related: CVE-2017-6362 remove problematic function

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1489844 - CVE-2017-6362 libwmf: gd: Double free in the
 gdImagePngPtr function [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489844

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libwmf' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
