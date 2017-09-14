|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in bluez
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in bluez
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-fe95a5b88b
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Do, 14. September 2017, 07:24
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000250
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-fe95a5b88b
2017-09-13 19:51:48.650873
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : bluez
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 5.46
Release : 6.fc26
URL : http://www.bluez.org/
Summary : Bluetooth utilities
Description :
Utilities for use in Bluetooth applications:
- hcitool
- hciattach
- hciconfig
- bluetoothd
- l2ping
- rfcomm
- sdptool
- bccmd
- bluetoothctl
- btmon
- hcidump
- l2test
- rctest
- gatttool
- start scripts (Red Hat)
- pcmcia configuration files
The BLUETOOTH trademarks are owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., U.S.A.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-1000250
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1489446 - CVE-2017-1000250 bluez: Out-of-bounds heap read in
service_search_attr_req function
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489446
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade bluez' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|