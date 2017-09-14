Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in bluez

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-fe95a5b88b

2017-09-13 19:51:48.650873

Name : bluez

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 5.46

Release : 6.fc26

URL : http://www.bluez.org/

Summary : Bluetooth utilities

Description :

Utilities for use in Bluetooth applications:

- hcitool

- hciattach

- hciconfig

- bluetoothd

- l2ping

- rfcomm

- sdptool

- bccmd

- bluetoothctl

- btmon

- hcidump

- l2test

- rctest

- gatttool

- start scripts (Red Hat)

- pcmcia configuration files



The BLUETOOTH trademarks are owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., U.S.A.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-1000250

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1489446 - CVE-2017-1000250 bluez: Out-of-bounds heap read in

service_search_attr_req function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489446

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade bluez' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

