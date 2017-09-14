|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in emacs
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in emacs
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-a1dc0ef38c
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Do, 14. September 2017, 07:28
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-a1dc0ef38c
2017-09-13 19:51:48.650941
Name : emacs
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 25.3
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/emacs/
Summary : GNU Emacs text editor
Description :
Emacs is a powerful, customizable, self-documenting, modeless text
editor. Emacs contains special code editing features, a scripting
language (elisp), and the capability to read mail, news, and more
without leaving the editor.
This package provides an emacs binary with support for X windows.
Update Information:
rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched mode
translations (security)
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade emacs' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
