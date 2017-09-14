Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3415-1

September 14, 2017



tcpdump vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in tcpdump.



Software Description:

- tcpdump: command-line network traffic analyzer



Details:



Wilfried Kirsch discovered a buffer overflow in the SLIP decoder

in tcpdump. A remote attacker could use this to cause a denial

of service (application crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-11543)



Bhargava Shastry discovered a buffer overflow in the bitfield converter

utility function bittok2str_internal() in tcpdump. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (application crash)

or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-13011)



Otto Airamo and Antti Levomäki discovered logic errors in different

protocol parsers in tcpdump that could lead to an infinite loop. A

remote attacker could use these to cause a denial of service

(application hang). CVE-2017-12989, CVE-2017-12990, CVE-2017-12995,

CVE-2017-12997)



Otto Airamo, Brian Carpenter, Yannick Formaggio, Kamil Frankowicz,

Katie Holly, Kim Gwan Yeong, Antti Levomäki, Henri Salo, and Bhargava

Shastry discovered out-of-bounds reads in muliptle protocol parsers

in tcpdump. A remote attacker could use these to cause a denial

of service (application crash). (CVE-2017-11108, CVE-2017-11541,

CVE-2017-11542, CVE-2017-12893, CVE-2017-12894, CVE-2017-12895,

CVE-2017-12896, CVE-2017-12897, CVE-2017-12898, CVE-2017-12899,

CVE-2017-12900, CVE-2017-12901, CVE-2017-12902, CVE-2017-12985,

CVE-2017-12986, CVE-2017-12987, CVE-2017-12988, CVE-2017-12991,

CVE-2017-12992, CVE-2017-12993, CVE-2017-12994, CVE-2017-12996,

CVE-2017-12998, CVE-2017-12999, CVE-2017-13000, CVE-2017-13001,

CVE-2017-13002, CVE-2017-13003, CVE-2017-13004, CVE-2017-13005,

CVE-2017-13006, CVE-2017-13007, CVE-2017-13008, CVE-2017-13009,

CVE-2017-13010, CVE-2017-13012, CVE-2017-13013, CVE-2017-13014,

CVE-2017-13015, CVE-2017-13016, CVE-2017-13017, CVE-2017-13018,

CVE-2017-13019, CVE-2017-13020, CVE-2017-13021, CVE-2017-13022,

CVE-2017-13023, CVE-2017-13024, CVE-2017-13025, CVE-2017-13026,

CVE-2017-13027, CVE-2017-13028, CVE-2017-13029, CVE-2017-13030,

CVE-2017-13031, CVE-2017-13032, CVE-2017-13033, CVE-2017-13034,

CVE-2017-13035, CVE-2017-13036, CVE-2017-13037, CVE-2017-13038,

CVE-2017-13039, CVE-2017-13040, CVE-2017-13041, CVE-2017-13042,

CVE-2017-13043, CVE-2017-13044, CVE-2017-13045, CVE-2017-13046,

CVE-2017-13047, CVE-2017-13048, CVE-2017-13049, CVE-2017-13050,

CVE-2017-13051, CVE-2017-13052, CVE-2017-13053, CVE-2017-13054,

CVE-2017-13055, CVE-2017-13687, CVE-2017-13688, CVE-2017-13689,

CVE-2017-13690, CVE-2017-13725)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

tcpdump 4.9.2-0ubuntu0.17.04.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

tcpdump 4.9.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

tcpdump 4.9.2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3415-1

CVE-2017-11108, CVE-2017-11541, CVE-2017-11542, CVE-2017-11543,

CVE-2017-12893, CVE-2017-12894, CVE-2017-12895, CVE-2017-12896,

CVE-2017-12897, CVE-2017-12898, CVE-2017-12899, CVE-2017-12900,

CVE-2017-12901, CVE-2017-12902, CVE-2017-12985, CVE-2017-12986,

CVE-2017-12987, CVE-2017-12988, CVE-2017-12989, CVE-2017-12990,

CVE-2017-12991, CVE-2017-12992, CVE-2017-12993, CVE-2017-12994,

CVE-2017-12995, CVE-2017-12996, CVE-2017-12997, CVE-2017-12998,

CVE-2017-12999, CVE-2017-13000, CVE-2017-13001, CVE-2017-13002,

CVE-2017-13003, CVE-2017-13004, CVE-2017-13005, CVE-2017-13006,

CVE-2017-13007, CVE-2017-13008, CVE-2017-13009, CVE-2017-13010,

CVE-2017-13011, CVE-2017-13012, CVE-2017-13013, CVE-2017-13014,

CVE-2017-13015, CVE-2017-13016, CVE-2017-13017, CVE-2017-13018,

CVE-2017-13019, CVE-2017-13020, CVE-2017-13021, CVE-2017-13022,

CVE-2017-13023, CVE-2017-13024, CVE-2017-13025, CVE-2017-13026,

CVE-2017-13027, CVE-2017-13028, CVE-2017-13029, CVE-2017-13030,

CVE-2017-13031, CVE-2017-13032, CVE-2017-13033, CVE-2017-13034,

CVE-2017-13035, CVE-2017-13036, CVE-2017-13037, CVE-2017-13038,

CVE-2017-13039, CVE-2017-13040, CVE-2017-13041, CVE-2017-13042,

CVE-2017-13043, CVE-2017-13044, CVE-2017-13045, CVE-2017-13046,

CVE-2017-13047, CVE-2017-13048, CVE-2017-13049, CVE-2017-13050,

CVE-2017-13051, CVE-2017-13052, CVE-2017-13053, CVE-2017-13054,

CVE-2017-13055, CVE-2017-13687, CVE-2017-13688, CVE-2017-13689,

CVE-2017-13690, CVE-2017-13725



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tcpdump/4.9.2-0ubuntu0.17.04.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tcpdump/4.9.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tcpdump/4.9.2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1





