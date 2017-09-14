Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump (Aktualisierung)



--===============3070828496326913798==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="icd6dulig5wyvmbu"

Content-Disposition: inline





--icd6dulig5wyvmbu

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Disposition: inlin

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3415-2

September 14, 2017



tcpdump vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in tcpdump



Software Description:

- tcpdump: command-line network traffic analyzer



Details:



USN-3415-1 fixed vulnerabilities in tcpdump for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS,

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 17.04. This update provides the

corresponding tcpdump update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.



Original advisory details:



Wilfried Kirsch discovered a buffer overflow in the SLIP decoder

in tcpdump. A remote attacker could use this to cause a denial

of service (application crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-11543)



Bhargava Shastry discovered a buffer overflow in the bitfield converter

utility function bittok2str_internal() in tcpdump. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (application crash)

or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-13011)



Otto Airamo and Antti Levomäki discovered logic errors in different

protocol parsers in tcpdump that could lead to an infinite loop. A

remote attacker could use these to cause a denial of service

(application hang). CVE-2017-12989, CVE-2017-12990, CVE-2017-12995,

CVE-2017-12997)



Otto Airamo, Brian Carpenter, Yannick Formaggio, Kamil Frankowicz,

Katie Holly, Kim Gwan Yeong, Antti Levomäki, Henri Salo, and Bhargava

Shastry discovered out-of-bounds reads in muliptle protocol parsers

in tcpdump. A remote attacker could use these to cause a denial

of service (application crash). (CVE-2017-11108, CVE-2017-11541,

CVE-2017-11542, CVE-2017-12893, CVE-2017-12894, CVE-2017-12895,

CVE-2017-12896, CVE-2017-12897, CVE-2017-12898, CVE-2017-12899,

CVE-2017-12900, CVE-2017-12901, CVE-2017-12902, CVE-2017-12985,

CVE-2017-12986, CVE-2017-12987, CVE-2017-12988, CVE-2017-12991,

CVE-2017-12992, CVE-2017-12993, CVE-2017-12994, CVE-2017-12996,

CVE-2017-12998, CVE-2017-12999, CVE-2017-13000, CVE-2017-13001,

CVE-2017-13002, CVE-2017-13003, CVE-2017-13004, CVE-2017-13005,

CVE-2017-13006, CVE-2017-13007, CVE-2017-13008, CVE-2017-13009,

CVE-2017-13010, CVE-2017-13012, CVE-2017-13013, CVE-2017-13014,

CVE-2017-13015, CVE-2017-13016, CVE-2017-13017, CVE-2017-13018,

CVE-2017-13019, CVE-2017-13020, CVE-2017-13021, CVE-2017-13022,

CVE-2017-13023, CVE-2017-13024, CVE-2017-13025, CVE-2017-13026,

CVE-2017-13027, CVE-2017-13028, CVE-2017-13029, CVE-2017-13030,

CVE-2017-13031, CVE-2017-13032, CVE-2017-13033, CVE-2017-13034,

CVE-2017-13035, CVE-2017-13036, CVE-2017-13037, CVE-2017-13038,

CVE-2017-13039, CVE-2017-13040, CVE-2017-13041, CVE-2017-13042,

CVE-2017-13043, CVE-2017-13044, CVE-2017-13045, CVE-2017-13046,

CVE-2017-13047, CVE-2017-13048, CVE-2017-13049, CVE-2017-13050,

CVE-2017-13051, CVE-2017-13052, CVE-2017-13053, CVE-2017-13054,

CVE-2017-13055, CVE-2017-13687, CVE-2017-13688, CVE-2017-13689,

CVE-2017-13690, CVE-2017-13725)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

tcpdump 4.9.2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3415-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3415-1

CVE-2017-11108, CVE-2017-11541, CVE-2017-11542, CVE-2017-11543,

CVE-2017-12893, CVE-2017-12894, CVE-2017-12895, CVE-2017-12896,

CVE-2017-12897, CVE-2017-12898, CVE-2017-12899, CVE-2017-12900,

CVE-2017-12901, CVE-2017-12902, CVE-2017-12985, CVE-2017-12986,

CVE-2017-12987, CVE-2017-12988, CVE-2017-12989, CVE-2017-12990,

CVE-2017-12991, CVE-2017-12992, CVE-2017-12993, CVE-2017-12994,

CVE-2017-12995, CVE-2017-12996, CVE-2017-12997, CVE-2017-12998,

CVE-2017-12999, CVE-2017-13000, CVE-2017-13001, CVE-2017-13002,

CVE-2017-13003, CVE-2017-13004, CVE-2017-13005, CVE-2017-13006,

CVE-2017-13007, CVE-2017-13008, CVE-2017-13009, CVE-2017-13010,

CVE-2017-13011, CVE-2017-13012, CVE-2017-13013, CVE-2017-13014,

CVE-2017-13015, CVE-2017-13016, CVE-2017-13017, CVE-2017-13018,

CVE-2017-13019, CVE-2017-13020, CVE-2017-13021, CVE-2017-13022,

CVE-2017-13023, CVE-2017-13024, CVE-2017-13025, CVE-2017-13026,

CVE-2017-13027, CVE-2017-13028, CVE-2017-13029, CVE-2017-13030,

CVE-2017-13031, CVE-2017-13032, CVE-2017-13033, CVE-2017-13034,

CVE-2017-13035, CVE-2017-13036, CVE-2017-13037, CVE-2017-13038,

CVE-2017-13039, CVE-2017-13040, CVE-2017-13041, CVE-2017-13042,

CVE-2017-13043, CVE-2017-13044, CVE-2017-13045, CVE-2017-13046,

CVE-2017-13047, CVE-2017-13048, CVE-2017-13049, CVE-2017-13050,

CVE-2017-13051, CVE-2017-13052, CVE-2017-13053, CVE-2017-13054,

CVE-2017-13055, CVE-2017-13687, CVE-2017-13688, CVE-2017-13689,

CVE-2017-13690, CVE-2017-13725





--icd6dulig5wyvmbu

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAABCgAGBQJZud8GAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0N/gP/jO4jI3W5dedPALWN9zukK/u

RtmeS6J34c3FPVl2TkY+niNhE9dTRNeLcCmkt2J5TjGkoQHTVwMYbRdV+dMLhxv+

12iioMPGXG4F2G1AvwNW4GGSrUoLo6+/oX5DlHL9yAR+UhkxFva3GsWJ7Ecfh2iH

ig5DRPSxXKF4U65XGn3lh/s17bgYW7YcAy9RGEieB+aUJA7ggnyksB7Oa3+5JIZV

z7EwXzMAHnVKkZcNESkmOEwurLlDi6Jur7v4mcWeEDCyfhNvmetuozIZivC6Unxx

vi83kxZ5qz0P82R2MfmPz9D8T5GIm0qL0FMkVKlTVZ+n1gcodk82nvC8ynP578dr

pru0DIJuK1yqSLqsA9PSqphDGSF/8ZQBaXikBJSwfIyI2TTZUBci415GPVQqy1EQ

Avi81vWA+tB1W8dn+2mg5O+/u8u7YQV3GF8tRQhpB6z/+R+bL6y8J+OiE/j4EAPP

PuQjpkns9ykAdwf0tnh97gT2AAb4u0iPJAZI6Jl3AFpI9OxgpJWXa4LRtUx4/4Ze

bC8P99urxfqi9dTwa/rflAmU06IdHkTb2JBZQkdiBicWOpHDqmuz9ERf1j9557NC

BU767YDzzHGur19fW2fQTkmGa3sfZkkmq1S/URMiYGrHPnvk38SzcRA3pGuRyx+C

tyV7hVlJAllLpGwA9z8k

=RbbE

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--icd6dulig5wyvmbu--





--===============3070828496326913798==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5

LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl

IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj

dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK



--===============3070828496326913798==--

