Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in augeas
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in augeas
ID: FEDORA-2017-7dacb3c21c
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Do, 14. September 2017, 07:32
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7555

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-7dacb3c21c

2017-09-13 19:51:51.197446

Name        : augeas

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 1.8.1

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : http://augeas.net/

Summary     : A library for changing configuration files

Description :

A library for programmatically editing configuration files. Augeas parses

configuration files into a tree structure, which it exposes through its

public API. Changes made through the API are written back to the initially

read files.



The transformation works very hard to preserve comments and formatting

details. It is controlled by ``lens'' definitions that describe the
 file

format and the transformation into a tree.



Update Information:



New upstream version 1.8.1.  Fixes CVE-2017-7555 (RHBZ#1482340).

References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1482340 - CVE-2017-7555 augeas: Improper handling of escaped
 strings leading to memory corruption [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1482340

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade augeas' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

