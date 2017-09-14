Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in augeas

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-7dacb3c21c

2017-09-13 19:51:51.197446

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : augeas

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.8.1

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://augeas.net/

Summary : A library for changing configuration files

Description :

A library for programmatically editing configuration files. Augeas parses

configuration files into a tree structure, which it exposes through its

public API. Changes made through the API are written back to the initially

read files.



The transformation works very hard to preserve comments and formatting

details. It is controlled by ``lens'' definitions that describe the

file

format and the transformation into a tree.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



New upstream version 1.8.1. Fixes CVE-2017-7555 (RHBZ#1482340).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1482340 - CVE-2017-7555 augeas: Improper handling of escaped

strings leading to memory corruption [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1482340

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade augeas' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

