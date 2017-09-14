Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2457-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
Datum: Do, 14. September 2017, 15:30
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000112

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 5 for SLE
 12 SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2457-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1052311 #1052368 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-1000112
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 4.4.49-92_11 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-1000112: Prevent a race condition in net-packet code that could
     have been exploited by unprivileged users to gain root access
     (bsc#1052368).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-1523=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-4_4_49-92_11-default-6-2.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000112.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052311
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052368

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

2
KDE ver­kün­det Zu­sam­men­ar­beit mit Pu­rism für of­fe­nes Smart­pho­ne

4
Qt 5.10 Alpha vor­ge­stellt

11
Cen­tOS 7.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
Gnome 3.26 »Man­ches­ter« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Kie­ler Open Sour­ce und Linux Tage star­ten

4
Pu­b­li­cCo­de for­dert Frei­ga­be aller öf­fent­lich fi­nan­zier­ten Soft­ware

0
Eclip­se Foun­da­ti­on übern­immt Java En­ter­pri­se Edi­ti­on

13
Blu­eBor­ne: Blue­too­th-Si­cher­heits­lü­cken in vie­len Sys­te­men

15
Linus Tor­valds will An­grei­fer als Ker­nel-Ent­wick­ler

0
Blen­der 2.79 mit in­te­grier­tem De­noi­ser
 
Werbung