Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 12 for SLE

12 SP2

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2456-1

Rating: important

References: #1052368

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000112 CVE-2017-100012

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 4.4.74-92_35 fixes one issue.



The following security bugs were fixed:





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-1525=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-4_4_74-92_35-default-2-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000112.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-100012.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052368



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

