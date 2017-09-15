Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in wordpress-shibboleth

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3973-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

September 14, 2017

Package : wordpress-shibboleth

CVE ID : CVE-2017-14313

Debian Bug : 874416



A cross-site-scripting vulnerability has been discovered in the login

form of the Shibboleth identity provider module for Wordpress.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 1.4-2+deb8u1.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.4-2+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress-shibboleth packages.



