|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in wordpress-shibboleth
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in wordpress-shibboleth
|ID:
|DSA-3973-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Fr, 15. September 2017, 07:12
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14313
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3973-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 14, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : wordpress-shibboleth
CVE ID : CVE-2017-14313
Debian Bug : 874416
A cross-site-scripting vulnerability has been discovered in the login
form of the Shibboleth identity provider module for Wordpress.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 1.4-2+deb8u1.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.4-2+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress-shibboleth packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|