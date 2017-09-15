Login
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in wordpress-shibboleth
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in wordpress-shibboleth
ID: DSA-3973-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Fr, 15. September 2017, 07:12
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14313

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3973-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 14, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : wordpress-shibboleth
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-14313
Debian Bug     : 874416

A cross-site-scripting vulnerability has been discovered in the login
form of the Shibboleth identity provider module for Wordpress.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 1.4-2+deb8u1.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.4-2+deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress-shibboleth packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=VbU+
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
