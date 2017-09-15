Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in lightdm

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name : lightdm

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.24.0

Release : 1.fc26

URL : https://launchpad.net/lightdm/1.24

Summary : A cross-desktop Display Manager

Description :

Lightdm is a display manager that:

* Is cross-desktop - supports different desktops

* Supports different display technologies

* Is lightweight - low memory usage and fast performance



Update Information:



- lightdm-1.24.0 - Disable guest login as system default preset

(CVE-2017-8900)

- Modernize spec-file

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1488270 - lightdm-1.24.0 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488270

