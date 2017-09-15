|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in lightdm
Name : lightdm
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.24.0
Release : 1.fc26
URL : https://launchpad.net/lightdm/1.24
Summary : A cross-desktop Display Manager
Description :
Lightdm is a display manager that:
* Is cross-desktop - supports different desktops
* Supports different display technologies
* Is lightweight - low memory usage and fast performance
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
- lightdm-1.24.0 - Disable guest login as system default preset
(CVE-2017-8900)
- Modernize spec-file
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1488270 - lightdm-1.24.0 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488270
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade lightdm' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|