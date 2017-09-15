Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in lightdm
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in lightdm
ID: FEDORA-2017-d793fef58f
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Fr, 15. September 2017, 07:19
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8900
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488270

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-d793fef58f

2017-09-14 18:52:20.831990

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : lightdm

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 1.24.0

Release     : 1.fc26

URL         : https://launchpad.net/lightdm/1.24

Summary     : A cross-desktop Display Manager

Description :

Lightdm is a display manager that:

* Is cross-desktop - supports different desktops

* Supports different display technologies

* Is lightweight - low memory usage and fast performance



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



- lightdm-1.24.0 - Disable guest login as system default preset
 (CVE-2017-8900)

- Modernize spec-file

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1488270 - lightdm-1.24.0 is available

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488270

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade lightdm' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
