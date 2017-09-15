Login
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Django
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in Django
ID: FEDORA-2017-8614a6e905
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Fr, 15. September 2017, 07:22
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12794

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-8614a6e905

2017-09-14 18:52:20.833302

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : python-django

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 1.10.8

Release     : 1.fc26

URL         : http://www.djangoproject.com/

Summary     : A high-level Python Web framework

Description :

Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid

development and a clean, pragmatic design. It focuses on automating as

much as possible and adhering to the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself)

principle.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



fix CVE-2017-12794 (rhbz#1488764)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1486451 - CVE-2017-12794 python-django: Possible XSS in traceback
 section of technical 500 debug page

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486451

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python-django' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
