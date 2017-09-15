Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2475-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Fr, 15. September 2017, 07:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9242
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000112
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7645

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 25 for SLE
 12
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2475-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1042892 #1046191 #1052311 #1052368 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-1000112 CVE-2017-7645 CVE-2017-9242
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has one
   errata is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.61-52_86 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-9242: The __ip6_append_data function in net/ipv6/ip6_output.c
     in the Linux kernel was too late in checking whether an overwrite of an
     skb data structure may occur, which allowed local users to cause a
     denial of service (system crash) via crafted system calls (bsc#1042892).
   - CVE-2017-7645: The NFSv2/NFSv3 server in the nfsd subsystem in the Linux
     kernel allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (system
     crash) via a long RPC reply (bsc#1046191).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1542=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_86-default-2-2.2
      kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_86-xen-2-2.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000112.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7645.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9242.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042892
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046191
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052311
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052368

