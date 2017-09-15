Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has one errata is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.61-52_89 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2017-9242: The __ip6_append_data function in net/ipv6/ip6_output.c in the Linux kernel was too late in checking whether an overwrite of an skb data structure may occur, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (system crash) via crafted system calls (bsc#1042892). - CVE-2017-7645: The NFSv2/NFSv3 server in the nfsd subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (system crash) via a long RPC reply (bsc#1046191).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1543=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".