Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3416-1
September 14, 2017
thunderbird vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.
Software Description:
- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client
Details:
Multiple security issues were discovered in Thunderbird. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing context,
an attacker could potentially exploit these to bypass same-origin
restrictions, bypass CSP restrictions, obtain sensitive information, spoof
the origin of modal alerts, cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7753, CVE-2017-7779,
CVE-2017-7784, CVE-2017-7785, CVE-2017-7787, CVE-2017-7791, CVE-2017-7792,
CVE-2017-7800, CVE-2017-7801, CVE-2017-7802, CVE-2017-7803, CVE-2017-7807,
CVE-2017-7809)
A buffer overflow was discovered when displaying SVG content in some
circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
message, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of
service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7786)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
thunderbird 1:52.3.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:52.3.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:52.3.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3416-1
CVE-2017-7753, CVE-2017-7779, CVE-2017-7784, CVE-2017-7785,
CVE-2017-7786, CVE-2017-7787, CVE-2017-7791, CVE-2017-7792,
CVE-2017-7800, CVE-2017-7801, CVE-2017-7802, CVE-2017-7803,
CVE-2017-7807, CVE-2017-7809
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.3.0+build1-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.3.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:52.3.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
