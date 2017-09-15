|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in Apache Tomcat
|Name:
|Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in Apache Tomcat
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-a00a087fd4
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 15. September 2017, 07:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7674
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-a00a087fd4
2017-09-14 18:52:21.895276
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : tomcat
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 8.0.46
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://tomcat.apache.org/
Summary : Apache Servlet/JSP Engine, RI for Servlet 3.1/JSP 2.3 API
Description :
Tomcat is the servlet container that is used in the official Reference
Implementation for the Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages technologies.
The Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages specifications are developed by
Sun under the Java Community Process.
Tomcat is developed in an open and participatory environment and
released under the Apache Software License version 2.0. Tomcat is intended
to be a collaboration of the best-of-breed developers from around the world.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
This update includes a rebase from 8.0.44 up to 8.0.46 which resolves a single
CVE along with various other bugs/features: - rh#1480620 CVE-2017-7674
tomcat:
Cache Poisoning
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1480620 - CVE-2017-7674 tomcat: Cache Poisoning [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1480620
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade tomcat' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|