Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in Apache Tomcat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in Apache Tomcat
ID: FEDORA-2017-a00a087fd4
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 15. September 2017, 07:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7674

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-a00a087fd4

2017-09-14 18:52:21.895276

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : tomcat

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 8.0.46

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : http://tomcat.apache.org/

Summary     : Apache Servlet/JSP Engine, RI for Servlet 3.1/JSP 2.3 API

Description :

Tomcat is the servlet container that is used in the official Reference

Implementation for the Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages technologies.

The Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages specifications are developed by

Sun under the Java Community Process.



Tomcat is developed in an open and participatory environment and

released under the Apache Software License version 2.0. Tomcat is intended

to be a collaboration of the best-of-breed developers from around the world.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



This update includes a rebase from 8.0.44 up to 8.0.46 which resolves a single

CVE along with various other bugs/features:  - rh#1480620 CVE-2017-7674
 tomcat:

Cache Poisoning

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1480620 - CVE-2017-7674 tomcat: Cache Poisoning [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1480620

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade tomcat' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

12
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

9
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta

7
Di­gi­kam 5.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

17
KDE ver­kün­det Zu­sam­men­ar­beit mit Pu­rism für of­fe­nes Smart­pho­ne

6
Qt 5.10 Alpha vor­ge­stellt

16
Cen­tOS 7.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

11
Gnome 3.26 »Man­ches­ter« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Kie­ler Open Sour­ce und Linux Tage star­ten

5
Pu­b­li­cCo­de for­dert Frei­ga­be aller öf­fent­lich fi­nan­zier­ten Soft­ware
 
Werbung