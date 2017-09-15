Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in lightdm

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-66adafeb3b

2017-09-14 18:52:21.895851

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : lightdm

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.18.3

Release : 5.fc25

URL : https://launchpad.net/lightdm/1.18

Summary : A cross-desktop Display Manager

Description :

Lightdm is a display manager that:

* Is cross-desktop - supports different desktops

* Supports different display technologies

* Is lightweight - low memory usage and fast performance



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



- Disable guest login as system default preset (CVE-2017-8900)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade lightdm' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

