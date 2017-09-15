Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium ______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2482-1 Rating: important References: #1057364 Cross-References: CVE-2017-5111 CVE-2017-5112 CVE-2017-5113 CVE-2017-5114 CVE-2017-5115 CVE-2017-5116 CVE-2017-5117 CVE-2017-5118 CVE-2017-5119 CVE-2017-5120 Affected Products: SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 10 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for chromium to version 61.0.3163.79 fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-5111: Use after free in PDFium (boo#1057364). - CVE-2017-5112: Heap buffer overflow in WebGL (boo#1057364). - CVE-2017-5113: Heap buffer overflow in Skia (boo#1057364). - CVE-2017-5114: Memory lifecycle issue in PDFium (boo#1057364). - CVE-2017-5115: Type confusion in V8 (boo#1057364). - CVE-2017-5116: Type confusion in V8 (boo#1057364). - CVE-2017-5117: Use of uninitialized value in Skia (boo#1057364). - CVE-2017-5118: Bypass of Content Security Policy in Blink (boo#1057364). - CVE-2017-5119: Use of uninitialized value in Skia (boo#1057364). - CVE-2017-5120: Potential HTTPS downgrade during redirect navigation (boo#1057364).
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1047=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):