Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2491-1

Rating: important

References: #1057364

Cross-References: CVE-2017-5111 CVE-2017-5112 CVE-2017-5113

CVE-2017-5114 CVE-2017-5115 CVE-2017-5116

CVE-2017-5117 CVE-2017-5118 CVE-2017-5119

CVE-2017-5120

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that fixes 10 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for chromium to version 61.0.3163.79 fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-5111: Use after free in PDFium (boo#1057364).

- CVE-2017-5112: Heap buffer overflow in WebGL (boo#1057364).

- CVE-2017-5113: Heap buffer overflow in Skia (boo#1057364).

- CVE-2017-5114: Memory lifecycle issue in PDFium (boo#1057364).

- CVE-2017-5115: Type confusion in V8 (boo#1057364).

- CVE-2017-5116: Type confusion in V8 (boo#1057364).

- CVE-2017-5117: Use of uninitialized value in Skia (boo#1057364).

- CVE-2017-5118: Bypass of Content Security Policy in Blink (boo#1057364).

- CVE-2017-5119: Use of uninitialized value in Skia (boo#1057364).

- CVE-2017-5120: Potential HTTPS downgrade during redirect navigation

(boo#1057364).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1047=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1047=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):



chromedriver-61.0.3163.79-110.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-61.0.3163.79-110.1

chromium-61.0.3163.79-110.1

chromium-debuginfo-61.0.3163.79-110.1

chromium-debugsource-61.0.3163.79-110.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



chromedriver-61.0.3163.79-104.24.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-61.0.3163.79-104.24.1

chromium-61.0.3163.79-104.24.1

chromium-debuginfo-61.0.3163.79-104.24.1

chromium-debugsource-61.0.3163.79-104.24.1





