Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2491-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Fr, 15. September 2017, 14:37
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium
Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2491-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1057364 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-5111 CVE-2017-5112 CVE-2017-5113
                    CVE-2017-5114 CVE-2017-5115 CVE-2017-5116
                    CVE-2017-5117 CVE-2017-5118 CVE-2017-5119
                    CVE-2017-5120
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
   An update that fixes 10 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for chromium to version 61.0.3163.79 fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-5111: Use after free in PDFium (boo#1057364).
   - CVE-2017-5112: Heap buffer overflow in WebGL (boo#1057364).
   - CVE-2017-5113: Heap buffer overflow in Skia (boo#1057364).
   - CVE-2017-5114: Memory lifecycle issue in PDFium (boo#1057364).
   - CVE-2017-5115: Type confusion in V8 (boo#1057364).
   - CVE-2017-5116: Type confusion in V8 (boo#1057364).
   - CVE-2017-5117: Use of uninitialized value in Skia (boo#1057364).
   - CVE-2017-5118: Bypass of Content Security Policy in Blink (boo#1057364).
   - CVE-2017-5119: Use of uninitialized value in Skia (boo#1057364).
   - CVE-2017-5120: Potential HTTPS downgrade during redirect navigation
     (boo#1057364).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1047=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1047=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-61.0.3163.79-110.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-61.0.3163.79-110.1
      chromium-61.0.3163.79-110.1
      chromium-debuginfo-61.0.3163.79-110.1
      chromium-debugsource-61.0.3163.79-110.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-61.0.3163.79-104.24.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-61.0.3163.79-104.24.1
      chromium-61.0.3163.79-104.24.1
      chromium-debuginfo-61.0.3163.79-104.24.1
      chromium-debugsource-61.0.3163.79-104.24.1


