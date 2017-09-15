Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2494-1

Rating: important

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000251 CVE-2017-11472 CVE-2017-14106



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has 25

fixes is now available.



Description:







The openSUSE Leap 42.3 kernel was updated to 4.4.87 to receive various

security and bugfixes.





The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-1000251: The native Bluetooth stack in the Linux Kernel (BlueZ)

was vulnerable to a stack overflow vulnerability in the processing of

L2CAP configuration responses resulting in Remote code execution in

kernel space (bnc#1057389).

- CVE-2017-14106: The tcp_disconnect function in net/ipv4/tcp.c in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(__tcp_select_window divide-by-zero error and system crash) by

triggering a disconnect within a certain tcp_recvmsg code path

(bnc#1056982).

- CVE-2017-11472: The acpi_ns_terminate() function in

drivers/acpi/acpica/nsutils.c in the Linux kernel did not flush the

operand cache and causes a kernel stack dump, which allowed local users

to obtain sensitive information from kernel memory and bypass the KASLR

protection mechanism via a crafted ACPI table (bnc#1049580).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- acpica: IORT: Update SMMU models for revision C (bsc#1036060).

- acpi/nfit: Fix memory corruption/Unregister mce decoder on failure

(bsc#1057047).

- ahci: do not use MSI for devices with the silly Intel NVMe remapping

scheme (bsc#1048912).

- ahci: thunderx2: stop engine fix update (bsc#1057031).

- alsa: hda/realtek - Add support headphone Mic for ALC221 of HP platform

(bsc#1024405).

- arm64: mm: select CONFIG_ARCH_PROC_KCORE_TEXT (bsc#1046529).

- arm64: PCI: Fix struct acpi_pci_root_ops allocation failure path

(bsc#1056849).

- arm64: Update config files. Enable ARCH_PROC_KCORE_TEXT

- blacklist.conf: gcc7 compiler warning (bsc#1056849)

- bnxt: add a missing rcu synchronization (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt: do not busy-poll when link is down (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Enable MRU enables bit when configuring VNIC MRU (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix and clarify link_info->advertising (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix a VXLAN vs GENEVE issue (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix NULL pointer dereference in a failure path during open

(bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix NULL pointer dereference in reopen failure path

(bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: fix pci cleanup in bnxt_init_one() failure path (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix ring arithmetic in bnxt_setup_tc() (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix TX push operation on ARM64 (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix "uninitialized variable" bug in TPA code path

(bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix VF virtual link state (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: initialize rc to zero to avoid returning garbage (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Pad TX packets below 52 bytes (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Refactor TPA code path (bnc#1038583).

- ceph: fix readpage from fscache (bsc#1057015).

- cifs: add build_path_from_dentry_optional_prefix() (fate#323482).

- cifs: add use_ipc flag to SMB2_ioctl() (fate#323482).

- cifs: Fix sparse warnings (fate#323482).

- cifs: implement get_dfs_refer for SMB2+ (fate#323482).

- cifs: let ses->ipc_tid hold smb2 TreeIds (fate#323482).

- cifs: move DFS response parsing out of SMB1 code (fate#323482).

- cifs: remove any preceding delimiter from prefix_path (fate#323482).

- cifs: set signing flag in SMB2+ TreeConnect if needed (fate#323482).

- cifs: use DFS pathnames in SMB2+ Create requests (fate#323482).

- cpufreq: intel_pstate: Disable energy efficiency optimization

(bsc#1054654).

- cxgb4: Fix stack out-of-bounds read due to wrong size to

t4_record_mbox() (bsc#1021424 bsc#1022743).

- device-dax: fix cdev leak (bsc#1057047).

- dmaengine: mv_xor_v2: do not use descriptors not acked by async_tx

(bsc#1056849).

- dmaengine: mv_xor_v2: enable XOR engine after its configuration

(bsc#1056849).

- dmaengine: mv_xor_v2: fix tx_submit() implementation (bsc#1056849).

- dmaengine: mv_xor_v2: handle mv_xor_v2_prep_sw_desc() error properly

(bsc#1056849).

- dmaengine: mv_xor_v2: properly handle wrapping in the array of HW

descriptors (bsc#1056849).

- dmaengine: mv_xor_v2: remove interrupt coalescing (bsc#1056849).

- dmaengine: mv_xor_v2: set DMA mask to 40 bits (bsc#1056849).

- drivers: base: cacheinfo: fix boot error message when acpi is enabled

(bsc#1057849).

- edac, thunderx: Fix a warning during l2c debugfs node creation

(bsc#1057038).

- edac, thunderx: Fix error handling path in thunderx_lmc_probe()

(bsc#1057038).

- fs/proc: kcore: use kcore_list type to check for vmalloc/module address

(bsc#1046529).

- gfs2: Do not clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1012829).

- ib/hns: checking for IS_ERR() instead of NULL (bsc#1056849).

- ibmvnic: Clean up resources on probe failure (fate#323285, bsc#1058116).

- ib/rxe: Add dst_clone() in prepare_ipv6_hdr() (bsc#1049361).

- ib/rxe: Avoid ICRC errors by copying into the skb first (bsc#1049361).

- ib/rxe: Disable completion upcalls when a CQ is destroyed (bsc#1049361).

- ib/rxe: Fix destination cache for IPv6 (bsc#1049361).

- ib/rxe: Fix up rxe_qp_cleanup() (bsc#1049361).

- ib/rxe: Fix up the responder's find_resources() function

(bsc#1049361).

- ib/rxe: Handle NETDEV_CHANGE events (bsc#1049361).

- ib/rxe: Move refcounting earlier in rxe_send() (bsc#1049361).

- ib/rxe: Remove dangling prototype (bsc#1049361).

- ib/rxe: Remove unneeded initialization in prepare6() (bsc#1049361).

- ib/rxe: Set dma_mask and coherent_dma_mask (bsc#1049361).

- iommu/arm-smmu-v3, acpi: Add temporary Cavium SMMU-V3 IORT model number

definitions (bsc#1036060).

- iommu/arm-smmu-v3: Increase CMDQ drain timeout value (bsc#1035479).

Refresh patch to mainline version

- irqchip/gic-v3-its: Fix command buffer allocation (bsc#1057067).

- iwlwifi: mvm: do not send CTDP commands via debugfs if not supported

(bsc#1031717).

- kernel/*: switch to memdup_user_nul() (bsc#1048893).

- lightnvm: remove unused rq parameter of nvme_nvm_rqtocmd() to kill

warning (FATE#319466).

- md/raid5: fix a race condition in stripe batch (linux-stable).

- mmc: sdhci-xenon: add set_power callback (bsc#1057035).

- mmc: sdhci-xenon: Fix the work flow in xenon_remove() (bsc#1057035).

- mm/page_alloc.c: apply gfp_allowed_mask before the first allocation

attempt (bnc#971975 VM -- git fixes).

- mm/vmalloc.c: huge-vmap: fail gracefully on unexpected huge vmap

mappings (bsc#1046529).

- new helper: memdup_user_nul() (bsc#1048893).

- nfs: flush data when locking a file to ensure cache coherence for mmap

(bsc#981309).

- pci: rockchip: Handle regulator_get_current_limit() failure correctly

(bsc#1056849).

- pci: rockchip: Use normal register bank for config accessors

(bsc#1056849).

- pm / Domains: Fix unsafe iteration over modified list of domains

(bsc#1056849).

- rtnetlink: fix rtnl_vfinfo_size (bsc#1056261).

- scsi: hisi_sas: add missing break in switch statement (bsc#1056849).

- sysctl: fix lax sysctl_check_table() sanity check (bsc#1048893).

- sysctl: fold sysctl_writes_strict checks into helper (bsc#1048893).

- sysctl: kdoc'ify sysctl_writes_strict (bsc#1048893).

- sysctl: simplify unsigned int support (bsc#1048893).

- ubifs: Correctly evict xattr inodes (bsc#1012829).

- ubifs: Do not leak kernel memory to the MTD (bsc#1012829).

- xfs: fix inobt inode allocation search optimization (bsc#1012829).





