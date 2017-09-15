Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2495-1

Rating: important

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000251 CVE-2017-11472 CVE-2017-12134

CVE-2017-14051 CVE-2017-14106

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has 32 fixes is

now available.



Description:







The openSUSE Leap 42.2 kernel was updated to 4.4.87 to receive various

security and bugfixes.





The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-1000251: The native Bluetooth stack in the Linux Kernel (BlueZ)

was vulnerable to a stack overflow vulnerability in the processing of

L2CAP configuration responses resulting in Remote code execution in

kernel space (bnc#1057389).

- CVE-2017-14106: The tcp_disconnect function in net/ipv4/tcp.c in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(__tcp_select_window divide-by-zero error and system crash) by

triggering a disconnect within a certain tcp_recvmsg code path

(bnc#1056982).

- CVE-2017-11472: The acpi_ns_terminate() function in

drivers/acpi/acpica/nsutils.c in the Linux kernel did not flush the

operand cache and causes a kernel stack dump, which allowed local users

to obtain sensitive information from kernel memory and bypass the KASLR

protection mechanism (in the kernel through 4.9) via a crafted ACPI

table (bnc#1049580).

- CVE-2017-14051: An integer overflow in the

qla2x00_sysfs_write_optrom_ctl function in

drivers/scsi/qla2xxx/qla_attr.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system crash) by

leveraging root access (bnc#1056588).

- CVE-2017-12134: The xen_biovec_phys_mergeable function in

drivers/xen/biomerge.c in Xen might allow local OS guest users to

corrupt block device data streams and consequently obtain sensitive

memory information, cause a denial of service, or gain host OS

privileges by leveraging incorrect block IO merge-ability calculation

(bnc#1051790 1053919).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- acpi / scan: Prefer devices without _HID for _ADR matching (git-fixes).

- alsa: hda - Add stereo mic quirk for Lenovo G50-70 (17aa:3978)

(bsc#1020657).

- alsa: hda - Implement mic-mute LED mode enum (bsc#1055013).

- alsa: hda/realtek - Add support headphone Mic for ALC221 of HP platform

(bsc#1024405).

- alsa: ice1712: Add support for STAudio ADCIII (bsc#1048934).

- alsa: usb-audio: Apply sample rate quirk to Sennheiser headset

(bsc#1052580).

- Add "shutdown" to "struct class" (bsc#1053117).

- bluetooth: bnep: fix possible might sleep error in bnep_session

(bsc#1031784).

- bluetooth: cmtp: fix possible might sleep error in cmtp_session

(bsc#1031784).

- btrfs: fix early ENOSPC due to delalloc (bsc#1049226).

- nfs: flush data when locking a file to ensure cache coherence for mmap

(bsc#981309).

- Revert "/proc/iomem: only expose physical resource addresses to

privileged users" (kabi).

- Revert "Make file credentials available to the seqfile interfaces"

(kabi).

- usb: core: fix device node leak (bsc#1047487).

- Update

patches.drivers/tpm-141-fix-RC-value-check-in-tpm2_seal_trusted.patch

(bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,

git-fixes 5ca4c20cfd37).

- bnxt: add a missing rcu synchronization (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt: do not busy-poll when link is down (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Enable MRU enables bit when configuring VNIC MRU (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix "uninitialized variable" bug in TPA code path

(bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix NULL pointer dereference in a failure path during open

(bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix NULL pointer dereference in reopen failure path

(bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix TX push operation on ARM64 (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix VF virtual link state (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix a VXLAN vs GENEVE issue (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix and clarify link_info->advertising (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Fix ring arithmetic in bnxt_setup_tc() (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Pad TX packets below 52 bytes (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: Refactor TPA code path (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: fix pci cleanup in bnxt_init_one() failure path (bnc#1038583).

- bnxt_en: initialize rc to zero to avoid returning garbage (bnc#1038583).

- ceph: fix readpage from fscache (bsc#1057015).

- cxgb4: Fix stack out-of-bounds read due to wrong size to

t4_record_mbox() (bsc#1021424 bsc#1022743).

- drivers: net: xgene: Fix wrong logical operation (bsc#1056827).

- drm/vmwgfx: Limit max desktop dimensions to 8Kx8K (bsc#1048155).

- fuse: initialize the flock flag in fuse_file on allocation (git-fixes).

- gfs2: Do not clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1012829).

- ibmvnic: Clean up resources on probe failure (fate#323285, bsc#1058116).

- iwlwifi: missing error code in iwl_trans_pcie_alloc() (bsc#1031717).

- iwlwifi: mvm: do not send CTDP commands via debugfs if not supported

(bsc#1031717).

- kernel/*: switch to memdup_user_nul() (bsc#1048893).

- lib: test_rhashtable: Fix KASAN warning (bsc#1055359).

- lib: test_rhashtable: fix for large entry counts (bsc#1055359).

- lightnvm: remove unused rq parameter of nvme_nvm_rqtocmd() to kill

warning (FATE#319466).

- md/raid5: fix a race condition in stripe batch (linux-stable).

- mm, madvise: ensure poisoned pages are removed from per-cpu lists (VM hw

poison -- git fixes).

- mm/page_alloc.c: apply gfp_allowed_mask before the first allocation

attempt (bnc#971975 VM -- git fixes).

- mptsas: Fixup device hotplug for VMWare ESXi (bsc#1030850).

- netfilter: fix IS_ERR_VALUE usage (bsc#1052888).

- netfilter: x_tables: pack percpu counter allocations (bsc#1052888).

- netfilter: x_tables: pass xt_counters struct instead of packet counter

(bsc#1052888).

- netfilter: x_tables: pass xt_counters struct to counter allocator

(bsc#1052888).

- new helper: memdup_user_nul() (bsc#1048893).

- of: fix "/cpus" reference leak in of_numa_parse_cpu_nodes()

(bsc#1056827).

- ovl: fix dentry leak for default_permissions (bsc#1054084).

- percpu_ref: allow operation mode switching operations to be called

concurrently (bsc#1055096).

- percpu_ref: remove unnecessary RCU grace period for staggered atomic

switching confirmation (bsc#1055096).

- percpu_ref: reorganize __percpu_ref_switch_to_atomic() and relocate

percpu_ref_switch_to_atomic() (bsc#1055096).

- percpu_ref: restructure operation mode switching (bsc#1055096).

- percpu_ref: unify staggered atomic switching wait behavior (bsc#1055096).

- rtnetlink: fix rtnl_vfinfo_size (bsc#1056261).

- s390: export symbols for crash-kmp (bsc#1053915).

- supported.conf: clear mistaken external support flag for cifs.ko

(bsc#1053802).

- sysctl: fix lax sysctl_check_table() sanity check (bsc#1048893).

- sysctl: fold sysctl_writes_strict checks into helper (bsc#1048893).

- sysctl: kdoc'ify sysctl_writes_strict (bsc#1048893).

- sysctl: simplify unsigned int support (bsc#1048893).

- tpm: Issue a TPM2_Shutdown for TPM2 devices (bsc#1053117).

- tpm: KABI fix (bsc#1053117).

- tpm: fix: return rc when devm_add_action() fails (bsc#1020645,

fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048, git-fixes

8e0ee3c9faed).

- tpm: read burstcount from TPM_STS in one 32-bit transaction

(bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,

git-fixes 27084efee0c3).

- tpm_tis_core: Choose appropriate timeout for reading burstcount

(bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,

git-fixes aec04cbdf723).

- tpm_tis_core: convert max timeouts from msec to jiffies (bsc#1020645,

fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048, git-fixes

aec04cbdf723).

- tty: serial: msm: Support more bauds (git-fixes).

- ubifs: Correctly evict xattr inodes (bsc#1012829).

- ubifs: Do not leak kernel memory to the MTD (bsc#1012829).

- xfs: fix inobt inode allocation search optimization (bsc#1012829).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1062=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





