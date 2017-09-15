Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2495-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Fr, 15. September 2017, 16:20
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11472
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000251
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14051
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14106
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12134

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2495-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1012829 #1020645 #1020657 #1021424 #1022743 
                    #1024405 #1030850 #1031717 #1031784 #1034048 
                    #1038583 #1047487 #1048155 #1048893 #1048934 
                    #1049226 #1049580 #1051790 #1052580 #1052888 
                    #1053117 #1053802 #1053915 #1053919 #1054084 
                    #1055013 #1055096 #1055359 #1056261 #1056588 
                    #1056827 #1056982 #1057015 #1057389 #1058116 
                    #971975 #981309 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-1000251 CVE-2017-11472 CVE-2017-12134
                    CVE-2017-14051 CVE-2017-14106
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has 32 fixes is
   now available.

Description:



   The openSUSE Leap 42.2 kernel was updated to 4.4.87 to receive various
   security and bugfixes.


   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-1000251: The native Bluetooth stack in the Linux Kernel (BlueZ)
     was vulnerable to a stack overflow vulnerability in the processing of
     L2CAP configuration responses resulting in Remote code execution in
     kernel space (bnc#1057389).
   - CVE-2017-14106: The tcp_disconnect function in net/ipv4/tcp.c in the
     Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service
     (__tcp_select_window divide-by-zero error and system crash) by
     triggering a disconnect within a certain tcp_recvmsg code path
     (bnc#1056982).
   - CVE-2017-11472: The acpi_ns_terminate() function in
     drivers/acpi/acpica/nsutils.c in the Linux kernel did not flush the
     operand cache and causes a kernel stack dump, which allowed local users
     to obtain sensitive information from kernel memory and bypass the KASLR
     protection mechanism (in the kernel through 4.9) via a crafted ACPI
     table (bnc#1049580).
   - CVE-2017-14051: An integer overflow in the
     qla2x00_sysfs_write_optrom_ctl function in
     drivers/scsi/qla2xxx/qla_attr.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
     to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system crash) by
     leveraging root access (bnc#1056588).
   - CVE-2017-12134: The xen_biovec_phys_mergeable function in
     drivers/xen/biomerge.c in Xen might allow local OS guest users to
     corrupt block device data streams and consequently obtain sensitive
     memory information, cause a denial of service, or gain host OS
     privileges by leveraging incorrect block IO merge-ability calculation
     (bnc#1051790 1053919).

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   - acpi / scan: Prefer devices without _HID for _ADR matching (git-fixes).
   - alsa: hda - Add stereo mic quirk for Lenovo G50-70 (17aa:3978)
     (bsc#1020657).
   - alsa: hda - Implement mic-mute LED mode enum (bsc#1055013).
   - alsa: hda/realtek - Add support headphone Mic for ALC221 of HP platform
     (bsc#1024405).
   - alsa: ice1712: Add support for STAudio ADCIII (bsc#1048934).
   - alsa: usb-audio: Apply sample rate quirk to Sennheiser headset
     (bsc#1052580).
   - Add "shutdown" to "struct class" (bsc#1053117).
   - bluetooth: bnep: fix possible might sleep error in bnep_session
     (bsc#1031784).
   - bluetooth: cmtp: fix possible might sleep error in cmtp_session
     (bsc#1031784).
   - btrfs: fix early ENOSPC due to delalloc (bsc#1049226).
   - nfs: flush data when locking a file to ensure cache coherence for mmap
     (bsc#981309).
   - Revert "/proc/iomem: only expose physical resource addresses to
     privileged users" (kabi).
   - Revert "Make file credentials available to the seqfile interfaces"
     (kabi).
   - usb: core: fix device node leak (bsc#1047487).
   - Update
     patches.drivers/tpm-141-fix-RC-value-check-in-tpm2_seal_trusted.patch
     (bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,
     git-fixes 5ca4c20cfd37).
   - bnxt: add a missing rcu synchronization (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt: do not busy-poll when link is down (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Enable MRU enables bit when configuring VNIC MRU (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Fix "uninitialized variable" bug in TPA code path
 (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Fix NULL pointer dereference in a failure path during open
     (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Fix NULL pointer dereference in reopen failure path
     (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Fix TX push operation on ARM64 (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Fix VF virtual link state (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Fix a VXLAN vs GENEVE issue (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Fix and clarify link_info->advertising (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Fix ring arithmetic in bnxt_setup_tc() (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Pad TX packets below 52 bytes (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: Refactor TPA code path (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: fix pci cleanup in bnxt_init_one() failure path (bnc#1038583).
   - bnxt_en: initialize rc to zero to avoid returning garbage (bnc#1038583).
   - ceph: fix readpage from fscache (bsc#1057015).
   - cxgb4: Fix stack out-of-bounds read due to wrong size to
     t4_record_mbox() (bsc#1021424 bsc#1022743).
   - drivers: net: xgene: Fix wrong logical operation (bsc#1056827).
   - drm/vmwgfx: Limit max desktop dimensions to 8Kx8K (bsc#1048155).
   - fuse: initialize the flock flag in fuse_file on allocation (git-fixes).
   - gfs2: Do not clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1012829).
   - ibmvnic: Clean up resources on probe failure (fate#323285, bsc#1058116).
   - iwlwifi: missing error code in iwl_trans_pcie_alloc() (bsc#1031717).
   - iwlwifi: mvm: do not send CTDP commands via debugfs if not supported
     (bsc#1031717).
   - kernel/*: switch to memdup_user_nul() (bsc#1048893).
   - lib: test_rhashtable: Fix KASAN warning (bsc#1055359).
   - lib: test_rhashtable: fix for large entry counts (bsc#1055359).
   - lightnvm: remove unused rq parameter of nvme_nvm_rqtocmd() to kill
     warning (FATE#319466).
   - md/raid5: fix a race condition in stripe batch (linux-stable).
   - mm, madvise: ensure poisoned pages are removed from per-cpu lists (VM hw
     poison -- git fixes).
   - mm/page_alloc.c: apply gfp_allowed_mask before the first allocation
     attempt (bnc#971975 VM -- git fixes).
   - mptsas: Fixup device hotplug for VMWare ESXi (bsc#1030850).
   - netfilter: fix IS_ERR_VALUE usage (bsc#1052888).
   - netfilter: x_tables: pack percpu counter allocations (bsc#1052888).
   - netfilter: x_tables: pass xt_counters struct instead of packet counter
     (bsc#1052888).
   - netfilter: x_tables: pass xt_counters struct to counter allocator
     (bsc#1052888).
   - new helper: memdup_user_nul() (bsc#1048893).
   - of: fix "/cpus" reference leak in of_numa_parse_cpu_nodes()
     (bsc#1056827).
   - ovl: fix dentry leak for default_permissions (bsc#1054084).
   - percpu_ref: allow operation mode switching operations to be called
     concurrently (bsc#1055096).
   - percpu_ref: remove unnecessary RCU grace period for staggered atomic
     switching confirmation (bsc#1055096).
   - percpu_ref: reorganize __percpu_ref_switch_to_atomic() and relocate
     percpu_ref_switch_to_atomic() (bsc#1055096).
   - percpu_ref: restructure operation mode switching (bsc#1055096).
   - percpu_ref: unify staggered atomic switching wait behavior (bsc#1055096).
   - rtnetlink: fix rtnl_vfinfo_size (bsc#1056261).
   - s390: export symbols for crash-kmp (bsc#1053915).
   - supported.conf: clear mistaken external support flag for cifs.ko
     (bsc#1053802).
   - sysctl: fix lax sysctl_check_table() sanity check (bsc#1048893).
   - sysctl: fold sysctl_writes_strict checks into helper (bsc#1048893).
   - sysctl: kdoc'ify sysctl_writes_strict (bsc#1048893).
   - sysctl: simplify unsigned int support (bsc#1048893).
   - tpm: Issue a TPM2_Shutdown for TPM2 devices (bsc#1053117).
   - tpm: KABI fix (bsc#1053117).
   - tpm: fix: return rc when devm_add_action() fails (bsc#1020645,
     fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048, git-fixes
     8e0ee3c9faed).
   - tpm: read burstcount from TPM_STS in one 32-bit transaction
     (bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,
     git-fixes 27084efee0c3).
   - tpm_tis_core: Choose appropriate timeout for reading burstcount
     (bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,
     git-fixes aec04cbdf723).
   - tpm_tis_core: convert max timeouts from msec to jiffies (bsc#1020645,
     fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048, git-fixes
     aec04cbdf723).
   - tty: serial: msm: Support more bauds (git-fixes).
   - ubifs: Correctly evict xattr inodes (bsc#1012829).
   - ubifs: Do not leak kernel memory to the MTD (bsc#1012829).
   - xfs: fix inobt inode allocation search optimization (bsc#1012829).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1062=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-docs-4.4.87-18.29.2
      kernel-docs-html-4.4.87-18.29.2
      kernel-docs-pdf-4.4.87-18.29.2
      kernel-macros-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-source-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-source-vanilla-4.4.87-18.29.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      kernel-debug-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-debug-base-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-debug-base-debuginfo-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-debug-debuginfo-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-debug-debugsource-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-debug-devel-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-debug-devel-debuginfo-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-default-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-default-base-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-default-devel-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-obs-build-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-obs-build-debugsource-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-obs-qa-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-syms-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-vanilla-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-vanilla-base-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-vanilla-base-debuginfo-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-vanilla-debuginfo-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-vanilla-debugsource-4.4.87-18.29.1
      kernel-vanilla-devel-4.4.87-18.29.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000251.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11472.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12134.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14051.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14106.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012829
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020645
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020657
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021424
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022743
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1024405
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030850
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031717
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031784
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034048
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038583
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047487
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048155
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048893
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048934
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049226
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049580
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051790
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052580
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052888
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053117
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053802
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053915
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053919
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054084
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055013
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055096
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055359
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056261
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056588
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056827
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056982
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1057015
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1057389
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1058116
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/971975
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/981309

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

7
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

9
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta

6
Di­gi­kam 5.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

15
KDE ver­kün­det Zu­sam­men­ar­beit mit Pu­rism für of­fe­nes Smart­pho­ne

6
Qt 5.10 Alpha vor­ge­stellt

16
Cen­tOS 7.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

11
Gnome 3.26 »Man­ches­ter« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Kie­ler Open Sour­ce und Linux Tage star­ten

5
Pu­b­li­cCo­de for­dert Frei­ga­be aller öf­fent­lich fi­nan­zier­ten Soft­ware
 
Werbung