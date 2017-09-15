Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3974-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

September 15, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : tomcat8

CVE ID : CVE-2017-7674 CVE-2017-7675

Debian Bug : 802312



Two issues were discovered in the Tomcat servlet and JSP engine.



CVE-2017-7674



Rick Riemer discovered that the Cross-Origin Resource Sharing

filter did not add a Vary header indicating possible different

responses, which could lead to cache poisoning.



CVE-2017-7675 (stretch only)



Markus Dörschmidt found that the HTTP/2 implementation bypassed

some security checks, thus allowing an attacker to conduct

directory traversal attacks by using specially crafted URLs.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 8.0.14-1+deb8u11.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 8.5.14-1+deb9u2.



We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat8 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlm7v8kACgkQEL6Jg/PV

nWTiaQf/VyP0zFZLkavB79tt1VOOL4SySHg2EiHt1mIcoWg40varb/yFffS5Hoax

pltX7er3jF1mJBaXrM2D4Sz2xTIRrDolf1SK6rnUn8z3Jg7jhD5SZy/y8aEY6+H8

Wfj5CZ2Y3S1WYSXsVqH08/hUCmCke5vxUc4s8FTaDVSfVfX/xoFrD3Juo1MNOo67

oP9RbjL24CNSosJn51eMDbYEHq0rpBa+NrkwSlkmd1kG6H4jnTna2b4YYeJsEULy

UFBpoaSxY1pmsflfNifE5aU7Np6G2cundReDnnij+RUM6YBEdCO8uCw/YqRKgNnb

DGUwNCoS7/DQ2a9IkKt+8yEFPOMpBw==

=xr3r

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

