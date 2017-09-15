|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|ID:
|DSA-3974-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Fr, 15. September 2017, 19:17
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7675
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7674
|
Originalnachricht
|
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3974-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
September 15, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : tomcat8
CVE ID : CVE-2017-7674 CVE-2017-7675
Debian Bug : 802312
Two issues were discovered in the Tomcat servlet and JSP engine.
CVE-2017-7674
Rick Riemer discovered that the Cross-Origin Resource Sharing
filter did not add a Vary header indicating possible different
responses, which could lead to cache poisoning.
CVE-2017-7675 (stretch only)
Markus Dörschmidt found that the HTTP/2 implementation bypassed
some security checks, thus allowing an attacker to conduct
directory traversal attacks by using specially crafted URLs.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 8.0.14-1+deb8u11.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 8.5.14-1+deb9u2.
We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat8 packages.
