Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
ID: DSA-3974-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Fr, 15. September 2017, 19:17
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7675
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7674

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : tomcat8
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-7674 CVE-2017-7675
Debian Bug     : 802312

Two issues were discovered in the Tomcat servlet and JSP engine.

CVE-2017-7674

    Rick Riemer discovered that the Cross-Origin Resource Sharing
    filter did not add a Vary header indicating possible different
    responses, which could lead to cache poisoning.

CVE-2017-7675 (stretch only)

    Markus Dörschmidt found that the HTTP/2 implementation bypassed
    some security checks, thus allowing an attacker to conduct
    directory traversal attacks by using specially crafted URLs.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 8.0.14-1+deb8u11.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 8.5.14-1+deb9u2.

We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat8 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
