Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2499-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Fr, 15. September 2017, 22:03
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000112

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 22 for SLE
 12
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2499-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1052311 #1052368 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-1000112
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.61-52_77 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-1000112: Prevent a race condition in net-packet code that could
     have been exploited by unprivileged users to gain root access
     (bsc#1052368).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1545=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_77-default-4-2.2
      kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_77-xen-4-2.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000112.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052311
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052368

