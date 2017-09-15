Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 20 for SLE

12

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2498-1

Rating: important

References: #1052311 #1052368

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000112

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata

Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.61-52_69 fixes several issues.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-1000112: Prevent a race condition in net-packet code that could

have been exploited by unprivileged users to gain root access

Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1544=1



Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_69-default-5-2.2

References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000112.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052311

