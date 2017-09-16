|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
|ID:
|DSA-3975-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Sa, 16. September 2017, 08:07
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
Originalnachricht
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3975-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 15, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : emacs25
CVE ID : CVE-2017-14482
Charles A. Roelli discovered that Emacs is vulnerable to arbitrary code
execution when rendering text/enriched MIME data (e.g. when using
Emacs-based mail clients).
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 25.1+1-4+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your emacs25 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
