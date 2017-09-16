Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3975-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

September 15, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : emacs25

CVE ID : CVE-2017-14482



Charles A. Roelli discovered that Emacs is vulnerable to arbitrary code

execution when rendering text/enriched MIME data (e.g. when using

Emacs-based mail clients).



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 25.1+1-4+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your emacs25 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

