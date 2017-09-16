Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
ID: DSA-3975-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian stretch
Datum: Sa, 16. September 2017, 08:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3975-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 15, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : emacs25
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-14482

Charles A. Roelli discovered that Emacs is vulnerable to arbitrary code
execution when rendering text/enriched MIME data (e.g. when using
Emacs-based mail clients).

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 25.1+1-4+deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your emacs25 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=DRA6
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Werbung