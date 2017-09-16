Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FFmpeg

|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for ffmpeg, ffmpeg2
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2502-1
Rating: important
References: #1015120 #1022920 #1022921 #1022922 #1034176
#1034177 #1034179 #1046211 #1049095 #1056760
#1056761 #1056762 #1056763 #1056765 #1056766
#1057536 #1057537 #1057539 #1058018 #1058019
#1058020
Cross-References: CVE-2016-10190 CVE-2016-10191 CVE-2016-10192
CVE-2016-9561 CVE-2017-11399 CVE-2017-14054
CVE-2017-14055 CVE-2017-14056 CVE-2017-14057
CVE-2017-14058 CVE-2017-14059 CVE-2017-14169
CVE-2017-14170 CVE-2017-14171 CVE-2017-14222
CVE-2017-14223 CVE-2017-14225 CVE-2017-7863
CVE-2017-7865 CVE-2017-7866
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 20 vulnerabilities and has one errata
is now available.
Description:
This update introduces lame and twolame.
For ffmpeg2 it updates to version 2.8.13 and fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-14058: The read_data function in libavformat/hls.c did not
restrict reload attempts for an insufficient list, which allowed remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (infinite loop) (bsc#1056762).
- CVE-2017-14057: In asf_read_marker() due to lack of an EOF (End of File)
check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a crafted
ASF file, which claims a large "name_len" or "count" field
in the header
but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loops
over the name and markers would consume huge CPU and memory resources,
since there is no EOF check inside these loops (bsc#1056761).
- CVE-2017-14059: A DoS in cine_read_header() due to lack of an EOF check
might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a crafted CINE
file, which claims a large "duration" field in the header but did
not
contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the image-offset parsing
loop would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there is no EOF
check inside the loop (bsc#1056763).
- CVE-2017-14056: A DoS in rl2_read_header() due to lack of an EOF (End of
File) check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a
crafted RL2 file, which claims a large "frame_count" field in the
header
but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loops
(for offset and size tables) would consume huge CPU and memory
resources, since there is no EOF check inside these loops (bsc#1056760).
- CVE-2017-14055: a DoS in mv_read_header() due to lack of an EOF (End of
File) check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a
crafted MV file, which claims a large "nb_frames" field in the
header
but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loop over
the frames would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there is
no EOF check inside the loop (bsc#1056766).
- boo#1046211: Lots of integer overflow fixes
- CVE-2016-9561: The che_configure function in
libavcodec/aacdec_template.c in FFmpeg allowed remote attackers to cause
a denial of service (allocation of huge memory, and being killed by the
OS) via a crafted MOV file (boo#1015120)
- CVE-2017-7863: FFmpeg had an out-of-bounds write caused by a heap-based
buffer overflow related to the decode_frame_common function in
libavcodec/pngdec.c (boo#1034179)
- CVE-2017-7865: FFmpeg had an out-of-bounds write caused by a heap-based
buffer overflow related to the ipvideo_decode_block_opcode_0xA function
in libavcodec/interplayvideo.c and the avcodec_align_dimensions2
function in libavcodec/utils.c (boo#1034177)
- CVE-2017-7866: FFmpeg had an out-of-bounds write caused by a stack-based
buffer overflow related to the decode_zbuf function in
libavcodec/pngdec.c (boo#1034176)
- CVE-2016-10190: Heap-based buffer overflow in libavformat/http.c in
FFmpeg allowed remote web servers to execute arbitrary code via a
negative chunk size in an HTTP response (boo#1022920)
- CVE-2016-10191: Heap-based buffer overflow in libavformat/rtmppkt.c in
FFmpeg allowed remote attackers to execute arbitrary code by leveraging
failure to check for RTMP packet size mismatches (boo#1022921)
- CVE-2016-10192: Heap-based buffer overflow in ffserver.c in FFmpeg
allowed remote attackers to execute arbitrary code by leveraging failure
to check chunk size (boo#1022922)
- CVE-2017-14169: In the mxf_read_primer_pack function an integer
signedness error have might occured when a crafted file, which claims a
large "item_num" field such as 0xffffffff, was provided. As a
result,
the variable "item_num" turns negative, bypassing the check for a
large
value (bsc#1057536).
- CVE-2017-14170: Prevent DoS in mxf_read_index_entry_array() due to lack
of an EOF (End of File) check that might have caused huge CPU
consumption. When a crafted MXF file, which claims a large
"nb_index_entries" field in the header but did not contain
sufficient
backing data, was provided, the loop would consume huge CPU resources,
since there was no EOF check inside the loop. Moreover, this big loop
can be invoked multiple times if there is more than one applicable data
segment in the crafted MXF file (bsc#1057537).
- CVE-2017-14171: Prevent DoS in nsv_parse_NSVf_header() due to lack of an
EOF (End of File) check taht might have caused huge CPU consumption.
When a crafted NSV file, which claims a large "table_entries_used"
field
in the header but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided,
the loop over 'table_entries_used' would consume huge CPU
resources,
since there was no EOF check inside the loop (bsc#1057539).
- CVE-2017-14223: Prevent DoS in asf_build_simple_index() due to lack of
an EOF (End of File) check that might have caused huge CPU consumption.
When a crafted ASF file, which claims a large "ict" field in the
header
but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the for loop
would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there was no EOF
check inside the loop (bsc#1058019)
- CVE-2017-14222: Prevent DoS in read_tfra() due to lack of an EOF (End of
File) check that might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When
a crafted MOV file, which claims a large "item_count" field in the
header but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the
loop would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there was no EOF
check inside the loop (bsc#1058020)
These non-security issues were fixed:
- Unconditionalize celt, ass, openjpeg, webp, libva, vdpau.
- Build unconditionally with lame and twolame
- Enable AC3 and MP3 decoding to match multimedia:libs/ffmpeg (3.x)
For ffmpeg it updates to version 3.3.4 and fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-14225: The av_color_primaries_name function may have returned a
NULL pointer depending on a value contained in a file, but callers did
not anticipate this, leading to a NULL pointer dereference (bsc#1058018).
- CVE-2017-14223: Prevent DoS in asf_build_simple_index() due to lack of
an EOF (End of File) check that might have caused huge CPU consumption.
When a crafted ASF file, which claims a large "ict" field in the
header
but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the for loop
would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there was no EOF
check inside the loop (bsc#1058019).
- CVE-2017-14222: Prevent DoS in read_tfra() due to lack of an EOF (End of
File) check that might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When
a crafted MOV file, which claims a large "item_count" field in the
header but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the
loop would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there was no EOF
check inside the loop (bsc#1058020).
- CVE-2017-14058: The read_data function in libavformat/hls.c did not
restrict reload attempts for an insufficient list, which allowed remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (infinite loop) (bsc#1056762)
- CVE-2017-14057: In asf_read_marker() due to lack of an EOF (End of File)
check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a crafted
ASF file, which claims a large "name_len" or "count" field
in the header
but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loops
over the name and markers would consume huge CPU and memory resources,
since there is no EOF check inside these loops (bsc#1056761)
- CVE-2017-14059: A DoS in cine_read_header() due to lack of an EOF check
might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a crafted CINE
file, which claims a large "duration" field in the header but did
not
contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the image-offset parsing
loop would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there is no EOF
check inside the loop (bsc#1056763)
- CVE-2017-14054: A DoS in ivr_read_header() due to lack of an EOF (End of
File) check might have caused huge CPU consumption. When a crafted IVR
file, which claims a large "len" field in the header but did not
contain
sufficient backing data, was provided, the first type==4 loop would
consume huge CPU resources, since there is no EOF check inside the loop
(bsc#1056765).
- CVE-2017-14056: A DoS in rl2_read_header() due to lack of an EOF (End of
File) check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a
crafted RL2 file, which claims a large "frame_count" field in the
header
but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loops
(for offset and size tables) would consume huge CPU and memory
resources, since there is no EOF check inside these loops (bsc#1056760)
- CVE-2017-14055: a DoS in mv_read_header() due to lack of an EOF (End of
File) check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a
crafted MV file, which claims a large "nb_frames" field in the
header
but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loop over
the frames would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there is
no EOF check inside the loop (bsc#1056766)
- CVE-2017-11399: Integer overflow in the ape_decode_frame function
allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-array
access and application crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact
via a crafted APE file (bsc#1049095).
- CVE-2017-14171: Prevent DoS in nsv_parse_NSVf_header() due to lack of an
EOF (End of File) check taht might have caused huge CPU consumption.
When a crafted NSV file, which claims a large "table_entries_used"
field
in the header but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided,
the loop over 'table_entries_used' would consume huge CPU
resources,
since there was no EOF check inside the loop (bsc#1057539)
- CVE-2017-14170: Prevent DoS in mxf_read_index_entry_array() due to lack
of an EOF (End of File) check that might have caused huge CPU
consumption. When a crafted MXF file, which claims a large
"nb_index_entries" field in the header but did not contain
sufficient
backing data, was provided, the loop would consume huge CPU resources,
since there was no EOF check inside the loop. Moreover, this big loop
can be invoked multiple times if there is more than one applicable data
segment in the crafted MXF file (bsc#1057537)
- CVE-2017-14169: In the mxf_read_primer_pack function an integer
signedness error have might occured when a crafted file, which claims a
large "item_num" field such as 0xffffffff, was provided. As a
result,
the variable "item_num" turns negative, bypassing the check for a
large
value (bsc#1057536)
It also includes various fixes for integer overflows and too-large bit
shifts that didn't receive a CVE.
These non-security issues were fixed:
- Unconditionalize celt, ass, openjpeg, webp, netcdf, libva, vdpau.
- Build unconditionally with lame and twolame
- Enabled cuda and cuvid for unrestricted build.
- Add additional checks to ensure MPEG is off
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1067=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):
ffmpeg-3.3.4-7.1
ffmpeg-debuginfo-3.3.4-7.1
ffmpeg-debugsource-3.3.4-7.1
ffmpeg2-debugsource-2.8.13-32.1
ffmpeg2-devel-2.8.13-32.1
lame-3.99.5-2.1
lame-debuginfo-3.99.5-2.1
lame-debugsource-3.99.5-2.1
lame-doc-3.99.5-2.1
lame-mp3rtp-3.99.5-2.1
lame-mp3rtp-debuginfo-3.99.5-2.1
libavcodec-devel-3.3.4-7.1
libavcodec56-2.8.13-32.1
libavcodec56-debuginfo-2.8.13-32.1
libavcodec57-3.3.4-7.1
libavcodec57-debuginfo-3.3.4-7.1
libavdevice-devel-3.3.4-7.1
libavdevice56-2.8.13-32.1
libavdevice56-debuginfo-2.8.13-32.1
libavdevice57-3.3.4-7.1
libavdevice57-debuginfo-3.3.4-7.1
libavfilter-devel-3.3.4-7.1
libavfilter5-2.8.13-32.1
libavfilter5-debuginfo-2.8.13-32.1
libavfilter6-3.3.4-7.1
libavfilter6-debuginfo-3.3.4-7.1
libavformat-devel-3.3.4-7.1
libavformat56-2.8.13-32.1
libavformat56-debuginfo-2.8.13-32.1
libavformat57-3.3.4-7.1
libavformat57-debuginfo-3.3.4-7.1
libavresample-devel-3.3.4-7.1
libavresample2-2.8.13-32.1
libavresample2-debuginfo-2.8.13-32.1
libavresample3-3.3.4-7.1
libavresample3-debuginfo-3.3.4-7.1
libavutil-devel-3.3.4-7.1
libavutil54-2.8.13-32.1
libavutil54-debuginfo-2.8.13-32.1
libavutil55-3.3.4-7.1
libavutil55-debuginfo-3.3.4-7.1
libmp3lame-devel-3.99.5-2.1
libmp3lame0-3.99.5-2.1
libmp3lame0-debuginfo-3.99.5-2.1
libpostproc-devel-3.3.4-7.1
libpostproc53-2.8.13-32.1
libpostproc53-debuginfo-2.8.13-32.1
libpostproc54-3.3.4-7.1
libpostproc54-debuginfo-3.3.4-7.1
libswresample-devel-3.3.4-7.1
libswresample1-2.8.13-32.1
libswresample1-debuginfo-2.8.13-32.1
libswresample2-3.3.4-7.1
libswresample2-debuginfo-3.3.4-7.1
libswscale-devel-3.3.4-7.1
libswscale3-2.8.13-32.1
libswscale3-debuginfo-2.8.13-32.1
libswscale4-3.3.4-7.1
libswscale4-debuginfo-3.3.4-7.1
libtwolame-devel-0.3.13-2.1
libtwolame0-0.3.13-2.1
libtwolame0-debuginfo-0.3.13-2.1
twolame-0.3.13-2.1
twolame-debuginfo-0.3.13-2.1
twolame-debugsource-0.3.13-2.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):
libavcodec56-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavcodec56-debuginfo-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavcodec57-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavcodec57-debuginfo-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavdevice56-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavdevice56-debuginfo-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavdevice57-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavdevice57-debuginfo-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavfilter5-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavfilter5-debuginfo-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavfilter6-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavfilter6-debuginfo-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavformat56-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavformat56-debuginfo-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavformat57-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavformat57-debuginfo-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavresample2-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavresample2-debuginfo-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavresample3-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavresample3-debuginfo-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavutil54-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavutil54-debuginfo-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libavutil55-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libavutil55-debuginfo-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libmp3lame0-32bit-3.99.5-2.1
libmp3lame0-debuginfo-32bit-3.99.5-2.1
libpostproc53-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libpostproc53-debuginfo-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libpostproc54-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libpostproc54-debuginfo-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libswresample1-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libswresample1-debuginfo-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libswresample2-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libswresample2-debuginfo-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libswscale3-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libswscale3-debuginfo-32bit-2.8.13-32.1
libswscale4-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libswscale4-debuginfo-32bit-3.3.4-7.1
libtwolame0-32bit-0.3.13-2.1
libtwolame0-debuginfo-32bit-0.3.13-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10190.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10191.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10192.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9561.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11399.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14054.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14055.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14056.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14057.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14058.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14059.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14169.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14170.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14171.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14222.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14223.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14225.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7863.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7865.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7866.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015120
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022920
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022921
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022922
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034176
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034177
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034179
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046211
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049095
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056760
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056761
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056762
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056763
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056765
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056766
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1057536
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1057537
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1057539
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1058018
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1058019
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1058020
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org