Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FFmpeg

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for ffmpeg, ffmpeg2

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2502-1

Rating: important

References: #1015120 #1022920 #1022921 #1022922 #1034176

#1034177 #1034179 #1046211 #1049095 #1056760

#1056761 #1056762 #1056763 #1056765 #1056766

#1057536 #1057537 #1057539 #1058018 #1058019

#1058020

Cross-References: CVE-2016-10190 CVE-2016-10191 CVE-2016-10192

CVE-2016-9561 CVE-2017-11399 CVE-2017-14054

CVE-2017-14055 CVE-2017-14056 CVE-2017-14057

CVE-2017-14058 CVE-2017-14059 CVE-2017-14169

CVE-2017-14170 CVE-2017-14171 CVE-2017-14222

CVE-2017-14223 CVE-2017-14225 CVE-2017-7863

CVE-2017-7865 CVE-2017-7866

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

An update that solves 20 vulnerabilities and has one errata

is now available.



Description:



This update introduces lame and twolame.



For ffmpeg2 it updates to version 2.8.13 and fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-14058: The read_data function in libavformat/hls.c did not

restrict reload attempts for an insufficient list, which allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (infinite loop) (bsc#1056762).

- CVE-2017-14057: In asf_read_marker() due to lack of an EOF (End of File)

check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a crafted

ASF file, which claims a large "name_len" or "count" field

in the header

but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loops

over the name and markers would consume huge CPU and memory resources,

since there is no EOF check inside these loops (bsc#1056761).

- CVE-2017-14059: A DoS in cine_read_header() due to lack of an EOF check

might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a crafted CINE

file, which claims a large "duration" field in the header but did

not

contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the image-offset parsing

loop would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there is no EOF

check inside the loop (bsc#1056763).

- CVE-2017-14056: A DoS in rl2_read_header() due to lack of an EOF (End of

File) check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a

crafted RL2 file, which claims a large "frame_count" field in the

header

but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loops

(for offset and size tables) would consume huge CPU and memory

resources, since there is no EOF check inside these loops (bsc#1056760).

- CVE-2017-14055: a DoS in mv_read_header() due to lack of an EOF (End of

File) check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a

crafted MV file, which claims a large "nb_frames" field in the

header

but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loop over

the frames would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there is

no EOF check inside the loop (bsc#1056766).

- boo#1046211: Lots of integer overflow fixes

- CVE-2016-9561: The che_configure function in

libavcodec/aacdec_template.c in FFmpeg allowed remote attackers to cause

a denial of service (allocation of huge memory, and being killed by the

OS) via a crafted MOV file (boo#1015120)

- CVE-2017-7863: FFmpeg had an out-of-bounds write caused by a heap-based

buffer overflow related to the decode_frame_common function in

libavcodec/pngdec.c (boo#1034179)

- CVE-2017-7865: FFmpeg had an out-of-bounds write caused by a heap-based

buffer overflow related to the ipvideo_decode_block_opcode_0xA function

in libavcodec/interplayvideo.c and the avcodec_align_dimensions2

function in libavcodec/utils.c (boo#1034177)

- CVE-2017-7866: FFmpeg had an out-of-bounds write caused by a stack-based

buffer overflow related to the decode_zbuf function in

libavcodec/pngdec.c (boo#1034176)

- CVE-2016-10190: Heap-based buffer overflow in libavformat/http.c in

FFmpeg allowed remote web servers to execute arbitrary code via a

negative chunk size in an HTTP response (boo#1022920)

- CVE-2016-10191: Heap-based buffer overflow in libavformat/rtmppkt.c in

FFmpeg allowed remote attackers to execute arbitrary code by leveraging

failure to check for RTMP packet size mismatches (boo#1022921)

- CVE-2016-10192: Heap-based buffer overflow in ffserver.c in FFmpeg

allowed remote attackers to execute arbitrary code by leveraging failure

to check chunk size (boo#1022922)

- CVE-2017-14169: In the mxf_read_primer_pack function an integer

signedness error have might occured when a crafted file, which claims a

large "item_num" field such as 0xffffffff, was provided. As a

result,

the variable "item_num" turns negative, bypassing the check for a

large

value (bsc#1057536).

- CVE-2017-14170: Prevent DoS in mxf_read_index_entry_array() due to lack

of an EOF (End of File) check that might have caused huge CPU

consumption. When a crafted MXF file, which claims a large

"nb_index_entries" field in the header but did not contain

sufficient

backing data, was provided, the loop would consume huge CPU resources,

since there was no EOF check inside the loop. Moreover, this big loop

can be invoked multiple times if there is more than one applicable data

segment in the crafted MXF file (bsc#1057537).

- CVE-2017-14171: Prevent DoS in nsv_parse_NSVf_header() due to lack of an

EOF (End of File) check taht might have caused huge CPU consumption.

When a crafted NSV file, which claims a large "table_entries_used"

field

in the header but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided,

the loop over 'table_entries_used' would consume huge CPU

resources,

since there was no EOF check inside the loop (bsc#1057539).

- CVE-2017-14223: Prevent DoS in asf_build_simple_index() due to lack of

an EOF (End of File) check that might have caused huge CPU consumption.

When a crafted ASF file, which claims a large "ict" field in the

header

but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the for loop

would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there was no EOF

check inside the loop (bsc#1058019)

- CVE-2017-14222: Prevent DoS in read_tfra() due to lack of an EOF (End of

File) check that might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When

a crafted MOV file, which claims a large "item_count" field in the

header but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the

loop would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there was no EOF

check inside the loop (bsc#1058020)



These non-security issues were fixed:



- Unconditionalize celt, ass, openjpeg, webp, libva, vdpau.

- Build unconditionally with lame and twolame

- Enable AC3 and MP3 decoding to match multimedia:libs/ffmpeg (3.x)



For ffmpeg it updates to version 3.3.4 and fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-14225: The av_color_primaries_name function may have returned a

NULL pointer depending on a value contained in a file, but callers did

not anticipate this, leading to a NULL pointer dereference (bsc#1058018).

- CVE-2017-14223: Prevent DoS in asf_build_simple_index() due to lack of

an EOF (End of File) check that might have caused huge CPU consumption.

When a crafted ASF file, which claims a large "ict" field in the

header

but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the for loop

would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there was no EOF

check inside the loop (bsc#1058019).

- CVE-2017-14222: Prevent DoS in read_tfra() due to lack of an EOF (End of

File) check that might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When

a crafted MOV file, which claims a large "item_count" field in the

header but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the

loop would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there was no EOF

check inside the loop (bsc#1058020).

- CVE-2017-14058: The read_data function in libavformat/hls.c did not

restrict reload attempts for an insufficient list, which allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (infinite loop) (bsc#1056762)

- CVE-2017-14057: In asf_read_marker() due to lack of an EOF (End of File)

check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a crafted

ASF file, which claims a large "name_len" or "count" field

in the header

but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loops

over the name and markers would consume huge CPU and memory resources,

since there is no EOF check inside these loops (bsc#1056761)

- CVE-2017-14059: A DoS in cine_read_header() due to lack of an EOF check

might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a crafted CINE

file, which claims a large "duration" field in the header but did

not

contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the image-offset parsing

loop would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there is no EOF

check inside the loop (bsc#1056763)

- CVE-2017-14054: A DoS in ivr_read_header() due to lack of an EOF (End of

File) check might have caused huge CPU consumption. When a crafted IVR

file, which claims a large "len" field in the header but did not

contain

sufficient backing data, was provided, the first type==4 loop would

consume huge CPU resources, since there is no EOF check inside the loop

(bsc#1056765).

- CVE-2017-14056: A DoS in rl2_read_header() due to lack of an EOF (End of

File) check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a

crafted RL2 file, which claims a large "frame_count" field in the

header

but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loops

(for offset and size tables) would consume huge CPU and memory

resources, since there is no EOF check inside these loops (bsc#1056760)

- CVE-2017-14055: a DoS in mv_read_header() due to lack of an EOF (End of

File) check might have caused huge CPU and memory consumption. When a

crafted MV file, which claims a large "nb_frames" field in the

header

but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided, the loop over

the frames would consume huge CPU and memory resources, since there is

no EOF check inside the loop (bsc#1056766)

- CVE-2017-11399: Integer overflow in the ape_decode_frame function

allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-array

access and application crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact

via a crafted APE file (bsc#1049095).

- CVE-2017-14171: Prevent DoS in nsv_parse_NSVf_header() due to lack of an

EOF (End of File) check taht might have caused huge CPU consumption.

When a crafted NSV file, which claims a large "table_entries_used"

field

in the header but did not contain sufficient backing data, was provided,

the loop over 'table_entries_used' would consume huge CPU

resources,

since there was no EOF check inside the loop (bsc#1057539)

- CVE-2017-14170: Prevent DoS in mxf_read_index_entry_array() due to lack

of an EOF (End of File) check that might have caused huge CPU

consumption. When a crafted MXF file, which claims a large

"nb_index_entries" field in the header but did not contain

sufficient

backing data, was provided, the loop would consume huge CPU resources,

since there was no EOF check inside the loop. Moreover, this big loop

can be invoked multiple times if there is more than one applicable data

segment in the crafted MXF file (bsc#1057537)

- CVE-2017-14169: In the mxf_read_primer_pack function an integer

signedness error have might occured when a crafted file, which claims a

large "item_num" field such as 0xffffffff, was provided. As a

result,

the variable "item_num" turns negative, bypassing the check for a

large

value (bsc#1057536)



It also includes various fixes for integer overflows and too-large bit

shifts that didn't receive a CVE.



These non-security issues were fixed:



- Unconditionalize celt, ass, openjpeg, webp, netcdf, libva, vdpau.

- Build unconditionally with lame and twolame

- Enabled cuda and cuvid for unrestricted build.

- Add additional checks to ensure MPEG is off





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1067=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



