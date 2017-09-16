Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Cyrus IMAP Server

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-e4609f71f6

2017-09-15 19:28:03.056633

Name : cyrus-imapd

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 3.0.4

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.cyrusimap.org/

Summary : A high-performance email, contacts and calendar server

Description :

The Cyrus IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol) server provides access to

personal mail, system-wide bulletin boards, news-feeds, calendar and contacts

through the IMAP, JMAP, NNTP, CalDAV and CardDAV protocols. The Cyrus IMAP

server is a scalable enterprise groupware system designed for use from small

to

large enterprise environments using technologies based on well-established

Open

Standards.



A full Cyrus IMAP implementation allows a seamless mail and bulletin board

environment to be set up across one or more nodes. It differs from other IMAP

server implementations in that it is run on sealed nodes, where users are not

normally permitted to log in. The mailbox database is stored in parts of the

filesystem that are private to the Cyrus IMAP system. All user access to mail

is through software using the IMAP, IMAPS, JMAP, POP3, POP3S, KPOP, CalDAV

and/or CardDAV protocols.



The private mailbox database design gives the Cyrus IMAP server large

advantages in efficiency, scalability, and administratability. Multiple

concurrent read/write connections to the same mailbox are permitted. The

server

supports access control lists on mailboxes and storage quotas on mailbox

hierarchies.



Update Information:



Update to latest upstream version 3.0.4. This fixes a handful bugs, including

one security issue (CVE-2017-14230).

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1488132 - cyrus-imapd-3.0.4 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488132

