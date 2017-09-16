Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Cyrus IMAP Server

|
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-e4609f71f6
2017-09-15 19:28:03.056633
Name : cyrus-imapd
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 3.0.4
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.cyrusimap.org/
Summary : A high-performance email, contacts and calendar server
Description :
The Cyrus IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol) server provides access to
personal mail, system-wide bulletin boards, news-feeds, calendar and contacts
through the IMAP, JMAP, NNTP, CalDAV and CardDAV protocols. The Cyrus IMAP
server is a scalable enterprise groupware system designed for use from small
to
large enterprise environments using technologies based on well-established
Open
Standards.
A full Cyrus IMAP implementation allows a seamless mail and bulletin board
environment to be set up across one or more nodes. It differs from other IMAP
server implementations in that it is run on sealed nodes, where users are not
normally permitted to log in. The mailbox database is stored in parts of the
filesystem that are private to the Cyrus IMAP system. All user access to mail
is through software using the IMAP, IMAPS, JMAP, POP3, POP3S, KPOP, CalDAV
and/or CardDAV protocols.
The private mailbox database design gives the Cyrus IMAP server large
advantages in efficiency, scalability, and administratability. Multiple
concurrent read/write connections to the same mailbox are permitted. The
server
supports access control lists on mailboxes and storage quotas on mailbox
hierarchies.
Update Information:
Update to latest upstream version 3.0.4. This fixes a handful bugs, including
one security issue (CVE-2017-14230).
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1488132 - cyrus-imapd-3.0.4 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488132
