Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibRaw

FEDORA-2017-80c4677540

2017-09-15 19:28:03.057712

Name : LibRaw

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 0.18.4

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.libraw.org

Summary : Library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo

cameras

Description :

LibRaw is a library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo

cameras (CRW/CR2, NEF, RAF, DNG, and others).



LibRaw is based on the source codes of the dcraw utility, where part of

drawbacks have already been eliminated and part will be fixed in future.



Update Information:



Fix for possible heap overrun in Canon makernotes parser Fix for

CVE-2017-13735 CVE-2017-14265: Additional check for X-Trans CFA pattern

data

---- LibRaw 0.18.3 Fix for CVE-2017-13735 Additional checks for

X-Trans CFA pattern data ---- Patch for CVE-2017-13735.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1490877 - LibRaw-0.18.4 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490877

[ 2 ] Bug #1490032 - LibRaw-0.18.3 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490032

[ 3 ] Bug #1488947 - CVE-2017-13735 libraw: Floating point exception in

kodak_radc_load_raw function in internal/dcraw_common.cpp [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488947

