Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibRaw

Name : LibRaw
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 0.18.4
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.libraw.org Summary : Library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo cameras
Description :
LibRaw is a library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo
cameras (CRW/CR2, NEF, RAF, DNG, and others).
LibRaw is based on the source codes of the dcraw utility, where part of
drawbacks have already been eliminated and part will be fixed in future.
Fix for possible heap overrun in Canon makernotes parser Fix for
CVE-2017-13735 CVE-2017-14265: Additional check for X-Trans CFA pattern data
---- LibRaw 0.18.3 Fix for CVE-2017-13735 Additional checks for
X-Trans CFA pattern data ---- Patch for CVE-2017-13735.
